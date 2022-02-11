Gut health key to assessing risk of diarrhoea from taking antibiotics: SGH study

SINGAPORE - If you have experienced a bout of diarrhoea after taking antibiotics prescribed by your doctor, the cause might lie in the health of your gut microbiome.

These are the ecosystems of organisms that live in a person's digestive system, which can comprise various species of bacteria and fungi.

A study, the first of its kind, jointly conducted by researchers from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (Smart), found that individuals with lower levels of the bacteria Faecalibacterium prausnitzii in their gut microbiome were at a higher risk of getting diarrhoea after being prescribed with antibiotics.

The F. Prausnitzii bacteria is one of the most abundant strains of bacteria in the human digestive system.

The study, which took place over a four-week period in 2019, involved 30 healthy participants who were prescribed a three-day course of orally administered amoxicillin-clavulanate, known more commonly as Augmentin.

Their stool samples were collected and analysed throughout the course of the study. There were significantly lower levels of the F. Prausnitzii bacteria in those who had diarrhoea than in those who did not.

The finding is significant, as the onset of diarrhoea during a course of prescribed antibiotics can lead to patients stopping their medication prematurely and ineffective treatment, according to the study's co-author, Dr Shirin Kalimuddin, a consultant at the SGH department of infectious diseases.

"The problem is very real for patients who are unable to take amoxicillin-clavulanate because it gives them diarrhoea, even though it is an effective and affordable antibiotic for their infection," she said.

"Knowing why may help us identify those at risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea, and devise treatment strategies in the future to minimise or avoid such adverse effects."

Dr Shirin said at least one in three patients develops diarrhoea after being prescribed with amoxicillin-clavulanate, used in treating pneumonia, urinary tract infections as well as other skin and soft tissue infections.

As part of the study, the team developed a simple polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to determine the levels of F. Prausnitzii bacteria in each of the participants.

The PCR test was used to determine the amount of F. Prausnitzii bacteria present in the stool samples collected.

This could help assess how prone a patient might be to developing diarrhoea if he or she was given broad-spectrum antibiotics such as Augmentin to treat an existing bacterial infection, said Dr Shirin.

The study's co-author, Professor Eric J. Alm, said: "People respond differently to medication. Understanding this response and the ability to predict those at risk will help guide the development of point-of-care diagnostics."