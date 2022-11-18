Shingles: Understanding the disease and its effects on the patient and family

Despite getting shingles more than a decade ago, Madam Wong Yet Chau, 88, still experiences occasional pain near the initial rash site.

The pain, whenever it resurfaces, is a harsh reminder of her ordeal when she first got the disease. It first started with a sudden sharp pain on her right ribs. Her daughter Ms Chia Meng Ru, who is in her 40s and her main caregiver, was worried and unsure of what to do.

A couple of days later, her mother, Madam Wong Yet Chau developed a large blister. It took multiple trips to the GP – along with added stress and anxiety for both patient and caregiver – before Mdm Wong was finally diagnosed with shingles.

“I did not know much about the illness except that it is similar to chickenpox, and someone with lower immunity, such as the elderly, are more susceptible to it,” says Ms Chia.

What followed the diagnosis were multiple trips to the doctors, both general practitioners and specialists, for check-ups and to get medications for the pain. However, the medications could not ease the pain and discomfort completely.

“I had to constantly reassure my mum that the pain is only temporary and that it would go away. But it didn’t go away for a long time. She would ask: ‘Why is the pain still there? How come it keeps coming back? Isn’t there a way to cure it?’ There was not much we could do except to make sure that she continued to take her medication, and to keep her as comfortable as possible,” says Ms Chia.

Mdm Wong says she often felt “lost and helpless” during the treatment process.

Seeing her mother suffer from pain took an emotional toll on Ms Chia. She was also worried about the health of her mother, who was 78 years old then. Having to adjust her work schedule and take days off from work to accompany her mother to the doctor also added to her stress.

“We were quite helpless at that time. We had to seek out all these doctors, find out where they were based and make appointments. I also had to shift my schedule to fit the doctor's availability,” she adds.

Although not as intense now, Mdm Wong’s pain still comes and goes. It is a common complication of shingles known as postherpetic neuralgia, which affects the nerves and skin, causing pain long after the shingles rash is gone.