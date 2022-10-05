Health Check Podcast: How suicide can impact families and friends

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Suicide is a complex phenomenon, one that is not yet fully understood. It's why the Institute of Mental Health has embarked on the first psychological autopsy in Singapore, to study to explore and analyse the risk factors for suicide.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Ms Jacqueline Park. She is 42 and the head of corporate affairs in a boutique consultancy firm. She lost her father to suicide when she was 17. She shares the impact it has had on her life.
If you're having thoughts of suicide or know someone feeling suicidal, please reach out for help, and we have included helplines below.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:10 Ms Park recalls when her dad died of suicide when she was 17
6:55 Anger, denial and guilt in her family, following his suicide; harsh reactions from friends
13:40 Challenge in getting help back then: Being told how to feel and what to do
16:50 How one doctor changed her life after she left to work in Australia at 26
23:30 Why Ms Park is participating in the new IMH survey and what it took for her to do this interview; breaking the vicious circle of taboo
28:45 Ms Park's tips for suicide survivors and those who have lost loved ones through suicide
HELPLINES
Samaritans Of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association For Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute Of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
