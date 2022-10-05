Health Check Podcast: How suicide can impact families and friends

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Ms Jacqueline Park. She is 42 and the head of corporate affairs in a boutique consultancy firm. She lost her father to suicide when she was 17. She shares the impact it has had on her life.

If you're having thoughts of suicide or know someone feeling suicidal, please reach out for help, and we have included helplines below.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:10 Ms Park recalls when her dad died of suicide when she was 17

6:55 Anger, denial and guilt in her family, following his suicide; harsh reactions from friends

13:40 Challenge in getting help back then: Being told how to feel and what to do

16:50 How one doctor changed her life after she left to work in Australia at 26

23:30 Why Ms Park is participating in the new IMH survey and what it took for her to do this interview; breaking the vicious circle of taboo

28:45 Ms Park's tips for suicide survivors and those who have lost loved ones through suicide

HELPLINES

Samaritans Of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association For Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute Of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg) and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani and Eden Soh

