Green light for exercise classes at more venues

Exercise classes conducted by instructors will be allowed to take place at more open spaces at SportSG sport centres and Housing Board areas from Sept 1, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said at a virtual multi-ministry press conference yesterday.

Classes in the newly opened areas must be organised by an instructor who will be responsible for ensuring that the safe management measures are put in place and adhered to, he added.

Such measures include temperature and symptom screening, safe distancing, and keeping a list of participants at venues where SafeEntry, the national check-in system, is not deployed.

Mr Wong said: "The requirement is that all instructors who are conducting such classes will have to be registered, and there will be a registration process put in place."

"They will have to be quite careful in making sure they know who are the participants in their classes, that they do all the necessary checks," he added.

More details will be released in time, he said.

Since the start of phase two on June 19, organised exercise classes conducted by instructors have been allowed in both private and public sports facilities.

The classes are subject to the venue owners' permission and conditions, up to a total class size of 50 people or lower, depending on the venue capacity and whether safe distancing measures can be adhered to.

Participants must adhere to a 2m safe distancing between one another, unless the activity requires otherwise, and a 3m safe distancing between groups.

Sport Singapore advisories on June 18 and 24 noted that masks should be worn as a default, among other measures.

"Masks can be taken off when performing strenuous activities, although it is still recommended as good practice even under such circumstances," the advisories noted.

Sharing of common equipment should be avoided and participants should bring their own equipment if possible, they added.

"Personal equipment should not be shared.

"If this cannot be done, then equipment should be wiped down or sanitised frequently.

50 Maximum number of people allowed in one class. 2m Minimum distance between class members.

"This includes gym equipment such as weights, and sport equipment such as basketballs," the advisories said.