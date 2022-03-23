Greater ease for SGH patients to track, collect medications

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) patients can now track their prescription medicine supply using mobile apps, or nominate a more digitally savvy family member to help them do so remotely.

The hospital has also tied up with social service agency Montfort Care to help patients living near its two family service centres in Telok Blangah with their medical needs, including having their medicine delivered to the FSCs for greater convenience.

SGH said in a statement last Wednesday that it has digitised patients' prescriptions and enhanced its Medicines Order Service (MOS) on the HealthHub and Health Buddy mobile apps last year.

Patients can now check in real time how many days of medication they have left and how much of their prescription they have yet to collect, empowering them to take charge of their health, said Ms Lim Ching Hui, a pharmacy practice manager at SGH.

Previously, while patients could also view their prescriptions on HealthHub, they had to track their medication balance manually. Ms Lim said it is not uncommon for an elderly patient to lose track of uncollected medication, particularly if he is on multiple medications.

Since MOS was enhanced last August, between 7,000 and 8,000 patients now use it each month to receive their medications rather than physically collect them at the hospital, said SGH. The majority are patients with chronic ailments such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol. SGH estimates that, should there be full adoption of the system, over 170,000 patients need not set foot in its pharmacy after seeing their doctors.

While the option to order prescription medicine for delivery to one's home is not new, SGH said it has been running a pilot with Montfort Care for the past three months to deliver patients' medicines to the social service agency's centres near their homes. The pandemic has put the spotlight on how social service agencies can play a key part in meeting patients' needs, such as overcoming language gaps.

Ms Wang Yu Hsuan, director of Montfort Care, said that its service staff are not only fluent in many languages and dialects, but also physically near patients' homes and can render support more directly.

SGH said that it is working with other social service agencies to expand this service to other areas in the hospital's vicinity.

To ensure its less tech-savvy patients are not left behind, SGH said it is partnering the SG Digital Office and has engaged digital ambassadors to be at the hospital to teach patients to use the apps.