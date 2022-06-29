Gov.sg WhatsApp channel urges seniors to get booster jabs as Covid-19 infections increase

SINGAPORE - The official Gov.sg WhatsApp channel has put out its first Covid-19 advisory in three months, urging seniors here to get their booster jabs.

Those aged 60 and above should take their first booster without delay, while those 80 and above and the medically vulnerable are encouraged to take their second booster if it has been five months since their first booster, the channel said in an advisory on Wednesday (June 29) that was also pushed on its Telegram channel.

Those between the ages of 50 and 79 can opt to take their second booster to strengthen their protection against Covid-19.

About 70,000 seniors aged 60 and above have yet to take their first booster shot, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (June 27) at the opening of three Covid-19 mobile vaccination sites.

As many as 50 such sites are being set up, mostly at residents' committee (RC) centres, to bring vaccination closer to seniors in their neighbourhoods.

The return and expansion of mobile vaccination sites come amid an uptick in the number of infections, driven by the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

There were 11,504 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore on Tuesday (June 28), more than double the 5,309 cases on Monday.

While priority will be given to seniors aged 60 years and above to walk in at these sites, others can also get their jabs against Covid-19 at the mobile vaccination sites, subject to the availability of vaccination slots, the Ministry of Health has said.

Anyone can walk into one of 10 joint testing and vaccination centres to get their vaccines and boosters before 7pm each day, said the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel.

From July 18, all households will receive 10 antigen rapid test kits. There are no changes to safe management measures, with mask wearing still required indoors, but optional outdoors.

While the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel had been pushing out daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the four official languages since 2020, the updates have become less frequent this year as Singapore pushed to live with Covid-19 and treat it as an endemic disease.

Its last Covid-19 advisory was put out on March 12, though the channel issued a travel advisory on June 3.

In February last year, the Government said its Gov.sg WhatsApp channel had 1.22 million subscribers.