Good system in place for those on home recovery: President

The worries and anxieties of those recovering from Covid-19 at home are understandable, but people should remember that there is a good system in place to care for them, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to the headquarters of the Home Recovery Task Group at HarbourFront Centre, Madam Halimah said she "fully understands" how such people feel.

"Once you have Covid-19, you're worried not just for yourselves, but also for your family members," she said.

But she added: "While their worries are justified, so long as they follow the protocols, the advice given, they should be all right...

"In my view, we have a very good system in place for home recovery."

The home recovery programme was first piloted on Aug 30 and eventually expanded to become the default care arrangement for most patients here.

It faced teething issues and complaints from the public when it began, including those who said they were unable to reach the Ministry of Health (MOH) for advice on their situation and were at a loss.

The Home Recovery Task Group was set up by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Sept 29 to help scale up the Covid-19 home recovery programme here.

As at the end of last month, about 450 SAF soldiers were involved in the programme.

Several other agencies - including the Government Technology Agency, Defence Science and Technology Agency, People's Association, Agency for Integrated Care and Public Service Division - were later brought in to bolster the programme.

During her visit, Madam Halimah had a closed-door briefing on the group's operations.

She also spoke with full-time national servicemen (NSFs) running its call centre, and a doctor providing telemedicine services.

The NSFs serve as home recovery buddies, who are the first line of contact for those on the home recovery programme.

They call those who test positive to confirm their eligibility for the programme and answer questions.

All patients can also request a consultation with a telemedicine provider should they feel unwell, and those who have been identified to require more medical care will receive scheduled check-ins from a telemedicine provider.

After her visit, Madam Halimah praised the SAF for doing a "wonderful job" in helping MOH to scale up the programme.

"The ability to ramp it up so fast is really very good," she said, adding: "That's what's unique about the SAF - they're very well organised, very well trained, so they can move very fast. They have the competencies and the skills to mobilise resources at very short notice."

Calling the task group's role "very crucial" in Singapore's Covid-19 journey, the President thanked the SAF servicemen for their efforts.

She also encouraged Singapore residents to comply with safe management measures and test themselves regularly.

"If we take all those measures, we have to have confidence that the Government is doing its best."

Madam Halimah added that it would take some time for things to improve, but emphasised that, in the meantime, it was important for everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster jabs.

"Individually, and collectively, with the Government's support, I'm quite confident we will be able to overcome this pandemic."