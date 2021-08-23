Gone with the wind no more: Islandwide eNose sensor network planned to sniff out toxic gases

SINGAPORE - Over the years, residents here have on occasion complained about strange, inexplicable smells, like chemical stenches, wafting into their homes.

And in many cases, it has been hard to identify them initially because by the time the Singapore Defence Civil Force (SCDF) would arrive at the scene, the wind would have blown the smells away.

To detect and monitor such smells more quickly - seeing as they could be harmful to human health - the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and SCDF are planning to deploy an islandwide network of hazardous gas sensors over several years in stages.

There is a backdrop to this: more than 100 global chemical companies have selected Singapore to house their operations. Many of them are handling hazardous materials as part of manufacturing processes.

Beyond that, dangerous chemicals are transported as cargo by ships passing through Singapore’s waters and ports regularly.

Were an industrial accident to occur – such as a chemical plant leak – it could pose substantial risk to public safety.

So, detecting such chemicals in the air early is essential, said HTX.

Enter the Internet-connected eNose sensors that the agency sourced. Looking like a stack of inverted plates and weighing about 1kg each, they are expected to help cut the time to detect and respond to gas incidents by about half.

This is partly because the sensors do not rely on reports from the public to be filed before government agencies can act, since the sensors can monitor the air 24/7.

Once the sensors sniff out an abnormal gas through chemical reactions, a spike from their baseline signals occurs, which can happen in 2 minutes. A text message is then automatically sent to alert the authorities and a device in the area is also activated to sample the air.

This means that SCDF personnel travelling to an affected location can easily test the gas collected there without the problems faced now, like the wind blowing the smell away and making it hard to sample the gas, test it and trace it.

“You can’t be driving around the island to chase a chemical plume (from an incident) – it doesn’t make sense,” said Ms May Ong, director of HTX’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Centre of Expertise.

But with the eNose sensors, the authorities will be able to detect the gas faster, triangulate its location and monitor areas that tend to have gas incidents, Ms Ong told The Straits Times. So, limited resources can then be deployed more efficiently. She added that the eNose sensors are more sensitive than traditional detectors used.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Chua, director of SCDF’s hazardous materials department, said the islandwide eNose network “will accelerate our mitigation efforts”.

Saving time, the SCDF can test and identify the gas on the spot more promptly using a portable machine, and use real-time sensor data to more accurately figure out the area affected by the gas.

These results then help the authorities decide more quickly what actions need to be taken, such as evacuating people in the area or advising the public to stay indoors.

SCDF added that the eNose will complement its use of unmanned ground vehicles and aerial drones on site to monitor and mark out hazard zones.

The eNose sensors were laboratory tested for three months then trialled outdoors for eight months.

HTX said that each sensor needs just four hours of sunlight captured with solar panels to be powered for 24 hours.

While the sensor can detect over 100 gases, HTX and SCDF are focused on those that can incapacitate many people in a short time, such as ammonia, chlorine, methane and sulphur dioxide.

For now, there is no definitive idea on when the phased deployment of the eNose sensors will begin or end, the costs involved, and how many sensors will be installed.

But the authorities plan to set up the sensors in places with heavy industries and nearby residential estates, before moving on to other industrial areas. The areas being considered include Jurong and Tuas.