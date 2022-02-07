Go to hospital emergency department only for serious cases: MOH GP clinics and operating hours

Only people with serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding, should visit a hospital's emergency department, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

This allows those with severe illness in need of emergency care to be attended to quickly.

It also helps to preserve hospital capacity for those who truly need acute hospital care, it added.

The ministry said in a statement that Singapore's hospitals have been seeing a high number of patients at their emergency departments, and this has resulted in long queues and waiting times.

"Most of these patients did not require emergency care, and such unnecessary visits to the emergency departments risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require emergency medical care," MOH added.

The children's emergency departments at KK Women's and Children's Hospital and National University Hospital have also experienced very high attendance over the past two weeks, the ministry said.

On average, there were more than 650 cases a day across both departments last week, up from an average of 450 cases a day in early January.

MOH said about 80 per cent of the patients - including those with Covid-19 infection - had mild symptoms, did not require hospitalisation, and were discharged after their visit to the hospitals.

"Among paediatric patients who were admitted, most did not stay long in hospital, and were discharged on average within two to three days," said the ministry.

"The proportion of severe Covid-19 infection and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children remains low, at less than one out of 1,000 paediatric cases."

MOH is urging the public, including children, to visit general practitioners or a 24-hour clinic for non-emergencies.