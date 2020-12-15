Getting a jab: A case for sooner or later?

It is great news that Singapore has secured enough Covid-19 vaccines for everyone here, with the first vaccines slated to arrive by the year end.

Once there are enough vaccines here for the entire population - around the third quarter of next year - and a sufficiently large number of people have been vaccinated, current measures can be eased. That is something to look forward to.

But some questions still linger about the vaccines - including how completely they will stop the spread of the pandemic and how quickly one should rush to get vaccinated.

It is not so much the safety profile of the vaccines. So far, that appears good.

But getting vaccinated is not just about safety. There are other important considerations as well.

One is how effective these vaccines are. Early results indicate they are highly effective, with 95 per cent protection.

The early vaccines have proven to be effective against disease. Whether they are as effective in preventing infection is still being studied.

This means that someone who has been vaccinated is unlikely to get sick - which is very good, of course - but might still get infected and pass the virus on to others.

Of course, this refers to the front runners. As more Covid-19 vaccines are tested and reach the market, some would hopefully not just prevent the disease, but also prevent infection in the first place. Only then can the spread of Covid-19 be stopped.

Another big question is how long the vaccine is able to confer protection against the coronavirus.

It is too soon to tell, since clinical trials for these vaccines started only a few months ago.

If we are lucky, the vaccines will confer lifetime immunity.

On the other hand, it could be like the influenza vaccine with its short protection period of less than a year - and sometimes, and for some people, it could be as short as six months.

If the same applies to the Covid-19 vaccines, then by the time everyone gets vaccinated by the third quarter of next year, it is time to start everyone on a second round of vaccination.

So, given the low community spread in Singapore today, some might choose to wait a while before getting vaccinated.

Another big question is how long the vaccine is able to confer protection against the coronavirus... If we are lucky, the vaccines will confer lifetime immunity.

That is not advisable for people who are in the high-risk group, either because they are more exposed to possible infection, such as healthcare workers and people doing swab tests, or because underlying health conditions make them more vulnerable to serious illness should they get infected.

For them, the benefits of early vaccination are significant, and they should not hang back.

For others, holding off for awhile might mean getting a better vaccine. The first to get approved may not be the best.

Better could mean several things - longer immunity, protection against infection and not just disease, or even requiring just one injection as opposed to two injections 21 days apart for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is currently the only vaccine that has been given interim approval for use here.

On the other hand, there are no guarantees that waiting a few months will throw up a vaccine with longer lasting protection, since that is something that only time will tell.

And if too many people decide to wait, it may hold back Singapore's vaccination drive - with no assurance that something better is around the corner.

After all, getting vaccinated is not just about self-protection, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned in his address yesterday.

It is also about doing your part to keep others safe. The more people who do so, the safer everyone will be, as the virus will have fewer opportunities to spread, as the experts have explained.

What is beyond doubt is that should Singapore face a further wave of infection the way that many other countries have, then the situation changes and it would then be important to hasten the vaccination process.

But those trying to get vaccinated just when the virus is flaring up again might find themselves vulnerable and wondering why they had not acted and got a shot earlier.

Another question is whether people at low risk should even take the vaccines.

The answer is a definite yes.

This applies even to young, healthy adults who are at little risk of falling severely ill, should they get infected.

Increasingly, studies are showing that a significant number of young, healthy people who got only mildly ill with Covid-19 suffer long-lasting effects - called long Covid - which could last weeks, months and possibly even years.

Common symptoms of long Covid include shortness of breath, and joint and chest pains. Other symptoms which last longer include loss of smell or taste, problems with memory or concentration, muscle pain, headache and hair loss.

Vaccination, as with most medical procedures, is about balancing benefits against risk. With Covid-19, there is considerable risk for all segments of the population.

So far, the risk from the early vaccines appears extremely low. While it might be all right to wait a few months to let those who really need it get first dibs on the jab, waiting too long puts you at risk, should a second wave of infection emerge. After all, it takes time for the vaccine to build up your immunity.