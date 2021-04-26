Getting a grip on falls among the elderly

Senior nurse manager Loh Sok Hiang and a group of nurses felt compelled to design suitable, sandal-like footwear after coming across cases of frail elderly patients suffering falls in the wards and bathrooms, largely because they were not wearing proper shoes or sandals.

The footwear they came up with is white, with a reflective strap, so that patients can easily spot them in the dark.

More importantly, the sandal-like footwear is designed to be light, with anti-slip features, as well as quick-drying.

Ms Loh, 44, said that some of the elderly patients were victims of road accidents, and were barefoot when they were admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

While some nurses, over the years, have taken the initiative to buy proper shoes for their patients, Ms Loh felt more could be done.

Work on the Silver Generation Footwear started in 2016 and, over three years, the nurses worked with a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist and a manufacturing vendor to zero in on the final design.

A critical feature of the footwear is the anti-slip base. "This is very important for the elderly because a main trigger of their fall was that their shoes had soles with little grip," Ms Loh said.

Patients can buy the footwear for $14.98 from the hospital's pharmacy.

Since late 2019, when the footwear was rolled out, over 900 inpatients and outpatients have bought it.

ANTI-SLIP BASE FOR FOOTWEAR KEY This is very important for the elderly because a main trigger of their fall was that their shoes had soles with little grip. SENIOR NURSE MANAGER LOH SOK HIANG, on how the footwear helps frail elderly patients who were suffering falls in the wards and bathrooms.

On top of using the footwear in the wards and bathrooms, some patients use it during their rehabilitation sessions too. So far, no falls have been attributed to the Silver Generation Footwear, said Ms Loh.