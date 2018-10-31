Getting a close look at mental illness

People trying out a virtual reality (VR) headset that gives them a two-minute, first-person view of a girl with depression and lets them hear her inner thoughts. The VR experience launched yesterday is part of a programme, Do You M.I.N.D.?, by Touch Community Services to teach secondary school students about mental health through games and classroom learning. Touch also launched a mental health-themed train at HarbourFront MRT station yesterday to promote public awareness of mental health. The interior of the train, scheduled to run for 18 hours daily till the end of next month on the North East Line, has information on mental health conditions among the youth the organisation sees - depression, self-harm, anxiety and eating disorders.