Get tips on living long and well at webinar

Tips on ways to live a healthy life and to a ripe old age will be among the main topics of a webinar to be held on Nov 25.

Experts will also discuss how Singaporeans with chronic diseases can slow down the worsening of their condition.

The Keeping Singapore Healthy webinar, presented by Prudential Singapore, will be held from 3pm to 4.15pm and is free for all Straits Times readers.

With Singaporeans having one of the longest life expectancies in the world, the importance of good health in old age cannot be over-emphasised.

The Government recently said MediShield Life premiums for people aged 61 and above need to be raised by more than one-third.

It explained that the move is necessary to cope with the 50 per cent rise in both the number of claims and total payouts for older people in the past four years.

The webinar will also explore insights from Healthy for 100, a study commissioned by Prudential Singapore.

It surveyed more than 200 doctors and clinicians who, among other things, believe that more than half of Singaporeans aged between 25 and 45 are not taking the initiative to proactively prevent common chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

In the light of these results, Prudential Singapore chief executive Dennis Tan said the way to prepare for a healthy life in one's senior years is "to take charge of our health by adopting good lifestyle habits from young and going for regular health checks".

He added: "Cliched as it may sound, prevention is indeed better than cure."

The webinar will feature Mr Tan, ST senior health correspondent Salma Khalik, chief health scientist Tan Chorh Chuan and Health Promotion Board chief executive Zee Yoong Kang.



ST readers can register for the webinar at str.sg/Juvi

Ng Wei Kai