Get more than relief for eczema-prone skin

Published
1 min ago

Because your little one deserves the gold standard skincare regime that relieves itch, restores skin's barrier and retains moisture

If you have patches of skin that are inflamed, itchy and red, or, sometimes, blistered, you may suffer from ezcema. And more so, if you have a personal or family history of dry, sensitive skin, asthma or allergic rhinitis.

The good news is, some people suffering from eczema caused by contact allergy can be 'cured' when the cause of allergy is identified. But for those who have 'inherent' or 'genetic' eczema, such as atopic eczema, proper management of the condition is needed.

From the brand loved by dermatologists and trusted by consumers through the years, Cetaphil PRO AD Derma is the Gold Standard skincare regime with Filaggrin TechnologyTM for those with eczema-prone skin.

Eczema affects 20% of school-going children in Singapore. Research shows that eczema-prone skin genetically lacks filaggrin. Itʼs no surprise then that mothers and caregivers of children choose Cetaphil PRO AD Derma for its formulation enhanced with Filaggrin TechnologyTM.

Filaggrin is the key

Eczema develops when the skin fails to function as a barrier to retain moisture and keep out irritants. Filaggrin is an essential protein that is key to the production of natural moisturising factor (NMF) - substances that maintain skin hydration and skin barrier function. This is why Cetaphil PRO AD Derma is formulated with Filaggrin breakdown products to supplement the skin barrier.

Moisturise to manage eczema

Apart from using your doctor's medication and avoiding trigger factors, ensuring that your skin is gently yet adequately cleansed and kept well-moisturised is one of the key actions to manage eczema-prone skin and keep flare-ups at bay. The Cetaphil PRO AD Derma two-step daily regime is clinically proven to soothe, hydrate and strengthen skin:

Step 1: Use the Cetaphil PRO AD Derma Skin Restoring Wash - a gentle daily soap-free foaming body wash which moisturises as it cleanses - to soothe dry and itchy eczema-prone skin.

Step 2: Apply the Cetaphil PRO AD Derma Skin Restoring Moisturizer - a lightweight, non-greasy daily body moisturiser - to quickly soothe and relieve dryness and itch.

Q&A

Ask the Dermatologist


Dr Mark Tang, Senior Consultant Dermatologist, The Skin Specialists and Laser Clinic

How is eczema diagnosed?

Making a diagnosis of eczema is like completing a jigsaw puzzle. The main pieces of the puzzle include a history of a relapsing itchy rash, and the clinical findings of red, inflamed skin. A personal or family history of dry, sensitive skin, asthma or allergic rhinitis, may also help. In very difficult cases, special investigations such as blood tests, skin patch testing or even a skin biopsy may be needed to complete the picture.

What are the triggers of an eczema flare-up?

Eczema-prone skin is like having very 'hot-tempered' skin that can be triggered by seemingly innocuous (and sometimes, unavoidable) triggers like heat, cold, getting on the plane, dust, a new cleanser, perfumes and stress. Triggers can vary from individual to individual, and with time, most will be able to identify their list of 'personalised' triggers.

Can a change in lifestyle help in the management of eczema?

Eczema-prone individuals need to be mindful of the lifestyle triggers that are lurking in their everyday environment. For instance, the type of clothing, skin care products, cleansers, detergents, make-up removers, sports activities, occupational exposure etc, can affect our skin health and thus, tendency to developing eczema.

How do we know if a skincare product is suitable for eczema patients?

Ask for a recommendation from a doctor or pharmacist. Go for a reliable brand that has invested in proper research and development of their product. Read the label to ensure that there are minimal potential allergens or irritants. Be aware that not all 'natural' or 'organic' labelled products are suitable or even good for eczema.

What are some of the key ingredients in a skincare product that will help in managing eczema?

A 'complete' moisturiser will have several key ingredients. These include:

• Humectants, such as glycerine or filaggrin breakdown products, which act like a magnet to attract and retain moisture

• Emollients, such as paraffin or oils, that form an oily film on the skin to reduce water loss

• Lipids that penetrate the skin to repair the skin lipid barrier, such as ceramides or ceramide precursors

Our skin has a slightly acidic pH and so, using low pH products (in the region of pH 5.5) is recommended too.

How do we help our school-going children cope with eczema?

Finding time to care for the skin can be challenging for our busy school kids. My recommendation is to keep it simple and to try to encourage good habits of moisturising, instead of scratching. Get small sized tubes of cleansers and moisturisers that can be packed into their school bags. Learn to recognise flares and treat these initial flares fast and early.

