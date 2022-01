The Straits Times article "Nobel laureate Barry Marshall drank bacteria culture in 1984 to prove link to gastric ulcer" published last Monday brought back a flood of memories.

1984 was a pivotal year in my life. That was when I almost died at age 14 from bleeding duodenal ulcers. They are the "neighbours" of gastric ulcers, located in the duodenum (the first part of the small intestine) instead of the stomach.