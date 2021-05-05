Gan to remain task force co-chair

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong will continue as a co-chair of the multi-ministry task force (MTF) on Covid-19 even after leaving for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This means there will be three co-chairs from May 15, when new health minister Ong Ye Kung takes on the role of co-chair of the task force. Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who will be Singapore's next finance minister, remains as a co-chair.

Mr Gan, who has been helming the Ministry of Health for a decade, has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 from day one.

He will be heading the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which is part of the task force.

Mr Gan said yesterday: "We discussed how we can ensure continuity and we have agreed that we will continue to work together as a team.

"The three of us will continue to be involved in the MTF and we will continue to share and support one another as we go ahead.

He added that he will "continue to work with the other two co-chairs in order to make sure that there's continuity in the work of the multi-ministry task force".