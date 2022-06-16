From prevention to treatment - what medical experts want you to know so you can take charge of your health

Did you know that Covid symptoms can persist for months even after a negative Antigen Rapid Test? Or that one in three Singaporeans have obstructive sleep apnoea that causes chronic snoring?

Medical information may be readily available on the internet, but sifting through the information overload and trying to discern what’s trustworthy can be an uphill task.

The One FM Good Morning Doctor podcast series, presented by SPH Media radio station One FM, recently partnered with Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital to provide readers with useful information on topics ranging from the long-term effects of Covid-19 on your heart and lung health, to importance of regular cancer screening, migraines and sleep issues.

Every Wednesday, medical experts and specialists join the radio hosts of The BIG Show to share important information about common health concerns and procedures.

Here are highlights of the podcast series:

Long Covid has been a much talked-about topic. How do you know if you have it, and what can you do to recover faster?

If you are still seeing symptoms such as persistent shortness of breath, chest pains and heart palpitations six months to a year after recovering from Covid, then it’s likely you are experiencing what is known as long Covid.

In this podcast episode, Dr Chew Huck Chin, Respiratory Specialist, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, and Dr Kojodjojo Pipin, Cardiology & Electrophysiologist, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, share insights into this medical condition and how to assess if you have more worrying symptoms. They also share tips on boosting immunity and improving lung health after Covid infection.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

What is robotic surgery and is it better than traditional forms of surgery?

Robotic surgery are types of surgical procedures that are done with the aid of surgical robotic systems, combining the skills of surgeons with the precision of the surgical system to deliver a better clinical outcome.

How do patients know if they are suited for it, and what are some considerations they should keep in mind? Dr Eugene Yeo, General and Colorectal Surgeon, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, sheds light on this modern surgical procedure and its uses. He discusses the potential benefits it has over traditional forms of surgery.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer among Singaporean men. When should you start going for checkups and why?

If you are male and above the age of 50, or younger but have a family history of prostate cancer, Dr Chin Chong Min, Senior Consultant Urologist, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, recommends you undergo regular screening for prostate cancer.

Find out from this episode, what the symptoms of prostate cancer are, the tests involved, as well as the treatment options.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

When is it a migraine and not a headache, and how do you manage a migraine attack?

Migraines aren’t just bad headaches. In this podcast episode, Dr Lee Kim En, Neurologist, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, delves into what differentiates migraines from regular headaches, the different types of migraines, and the potential triggers of a migraine attack.

While genetics play a big role, there are treatment options available to sufferers. From this episode, glean insights into how you can prevent an attack and manage your symptoms, so that migraines do not affect your quality of life.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

What does it mean when you have a hole in your heart or damaged heart valves, and does it always mean you need an open heart surgery?

A hole in the heart is a congenital heart abnormality that affects blood flow through the organ. In many cases where the hole is small, patients present no symptoms. However, in more serious cases, it can lead to abnormal blood flow between the left and right chambers of the heart, causing breathlessness and heart palpitations. If left untreated, heart failure can occur.

Dr Paul Chiam, Interventional Cardiologist, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, explains various minimally invasive procedures to repair holes in the heart, and highlights the preventive measures to keep the heart in tip-top condition.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

One in three Singaporeans suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). How do you know if you are one of them and what can you do to get a more restful sleep?

A snoring habit may not be an immediate cause for concern, but if it’s chronic and accompanied by fatigue and poor concentration during the day, you may be suffering from OSA. This sleep disorder can cause you to stop breathing during sleep.

Don’t be embarrassed to seek help, says Dr Dennis Chua Yu Kim, Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist, Mount Elizabeth Hospital. Singapore has the highest incidence of people suffering from OSA in the world due to two main reasons – a smaller facial structure that leads to narrower nasal passages, as well as high humidity levels that can trigger allergic sinusitis that further narrow these nasal passages.

Dr Chua highlights the dangers of leaving OSA untreated and shares treatment options that can help you achieve a more restful sleep.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

