From pandemic to endemic disease
As Singapore prepares for a new normal of living with Covid-19 and more people here get vaccinated against the disease, restrictions will be eased in steps. What does this mean for people and businesses, and is the Republic moving too quickly? Insight finds out.
Singapore has started its journey towards living with Covid-19, with most restrictions expected to be lifted before the year ends.
What is behind this decision? What will the new normal look like? Is the timing right? Here is a look at Singapore's strategy to deal with the pandemic and how it could unfold.
