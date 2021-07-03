From pandemic to endemic disease

As Singapore prepares for a new normal of living with Covid-19 and more people here get vaccinated against the disease, restrictions will be eased in steps. What does this mean for people and businesses, and is the Republic moving too quickly? Insight finds out.

Senior Health Correspondent
The departure hall at Changi Airport Terminal 3 last month. Leisure travel is expected to resume by the end of the year with countries where vaccination rates are high and infection rates dipping. Safe distancing markings at a cafe in The Star Vista
People in the observation area at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Potong Pasir Community Club last week. Half of Singapore’s population will be fully vaccinated by the middle of this month, and everyone eligible and willing would have received at least their first jab by next month. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Safe distancing markings at a cafe in The Star Vista mall. Some Covid-19 measures are likely to stay in place at least till the end of next year, and social distancing should be around for a while, said experts. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The departure hall at Changi Airport Terminal 3 last month. Leisure travel is expected to resume by the end of the year with countries where vaccination rates are high and infection rates dipping.
Singapore has started its journey towards living with Covid-19, with most restrictions expected to be lifted before the year ends.

What is behind this decision? What will the new normal look like? Is the timing right? Here is a look at Singapore's strategy to deal with the pandemic and how it could unfold.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 03, 2021, with the headline 'From pandemic to endemic disease'. Subscribe
