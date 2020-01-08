From diabetes to critical illness – are you financially prepared when it comes to your health?

Singapore declared “war” on diabetes in 2016 because of the high number of cases here and leading a healthier lifestyle is our best defence in winning it. The Republic has the second-highest incidence of the disease among developed nations, after the United States. Diabetes is also the 10th leading cause of death in Singapore.

About 400,000 people in Singapore are diabetic and one in three has a risk of developing the disease. And if nothing is done, the number of diabetics under age 70 is expected to rise to one million by 2050.

Some factors that contribute to the risk of getting diabetes include obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol levels – all of which are conditions that can also increase the likelihood of other critical illnesses.

Domino effect

Without proper management of the disease, diabetes has long-term effects as it could lead to other diseases, disability and even premature death. Critical illnesses such as heart attack and stroke are also possible. In Singapore, half of the people who had a heart attack were diabetic, and two in five stroke victims were also diabetic. Two in three new kidney failure cases were diabetes-related. The link between diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, and cancer has yet to be established by researchers but both cases share some similar risk factors such as age and lifestyle. These critical illnesses are not one-off – one can have a recurrent heart attack or stroke, while 10 per cent of people are likely to get cancer at least twice in their lifetime.

The conditions mentioned above may be managed by maintaining a healthy lifestyle to reduce your risk of getting chronic and critical illnesses such as diabetes and cancer, or to manage diabetes in order to prevent further complications. Advancements in medical technology and early detection have led to higher chances of surviving a critical illness but we still need to be prepared for the unexpected.

The AXA Better Life Index 2019, which assesses how Singaporeans define better life, found that three in five Singaporeans feel they are not financially prepared for chronic or critical illness in the family – with the prevalence of critical illnesses, it’s essential to ensure that you're ready financially, with ample protection. It is recommended that you have critical illness coverage valued at least 3.9 times your annual income, and make sure that the protection is not a one-off.

Multiple claims payout, preventive care

AXA Super CritiCare is a holistic solution that was developed because AXA believes in taking preventive measures while also preparing you for unforeseen circumstances, such as critical illnesses. This new policy allows for unlimited claims payout of up to 600 per cent of the sum assured, from as low as $3 a day*.

Plus, it's the first policy in the market to provide coverage for re-diagnosed cancer, recurrent heart attack and stroke at any stage, from early to intermediate to advanced stage because AXA understands how the diseases can occur again – how it’s possible for critical illness recovery and recurrence to happen, especially at early and intermediate stage.

Apart from the multiple claims payout for critical and recurrent illnesses, AXA Super CritiCare also includes access to the Diabetes Care Programme, a customised care programme that partners with Doctor Anywhere to provide professional diabetic care support worth $2,500 each year. Doctor Anywhere is a health and wellness company that uses technology and connectivity to combine a full range of medical and healthcare solutions into a single integrated platform. Users can consult a Singapore-registered doctor through video anytime, book home care services, shop for wellness products and more.

Personalised diabetes management

Diabetes is a long-term chronic disease, therefore it's important to have a long-term programme to help manage it. The ongoing 12-month Diabetes Care Programme – which is renewed every year till the end of the policy term – keeps diabetes in control after it's been diagnosed.

The Diabetes Care Programme is a personalised diabetic management plan with six components: personalised diabetic consultation, personalised dietary counselling and care plan, fitness programme, eye screening, foot screening and counselling, and annual lab test.

In the event that those insured by AXA Super CritiCare are diagnosed with diabetes, they can sign up for the Diabetes Care Programme, which gives them access to a dedicated nurse to curate a personalised diabetic management plan. It's also easy to book appointments, access and track progress in the programme, via the Doctor Anywhere app.

The payouts of up to 600 per cent under AXA Super CritiCare can provide the insured ample protection against critical illnesses. This can be complemented by the Diabetes Care Programme, which can help the insured manage their health and avoid complications.

With AXA Super CritiCare, you can prepare to battle illnesses and even prevent them from occurring – pushing you to stay in the pink of health.

For more information, visit the AXA Super CritiCare website here.

