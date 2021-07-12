Friends, family should convince seniors to get jabs, say experts

Experts are calling for friends and family of seniors to help convince them to get vaccinated against Covid-19, even as Singapore continues to ease its curbs against the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

Professor Dale Fisher from the Department of Medicine at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine said that unvaccinated individuals are currently being protected by various restrictions.

"All these will lift in the upcoming months, making the unvaccinated vulnerable to severe illness. (Vaccination) is really urgent now, especially for the elderly," he said.

Professor Josip Car, director of the Centre for Population Health Sciences at Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, said: "The case for getting vaccinated is strongest for the elderly. The risk of severe symptoms requiring hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19 significantly jumps with age."

Currently, vaccination rates among those aged 70 and above appear to have hit a plateau at around 70 per cent.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at NUS, said ideally, the proportion of vaccinated people in that age group should be 95 per cent or more.

Noting that hundreds of unvaccinated seniors could die as Singapore eases its curbs and if vaccination trends do not change, he said: "If we can bring down the proportion of those unvaccinated from 30 per cent to 5 per cent, the number of deaths will roughly fall to a sixth."

Prof Fisher took a stronger stance. He warned: "It should not be acceptable for anyone over 70 to remain unvaccinated. They will almost certainly get Covid-19 just as they get a cold or flu as a matter of course. Except this is much more severe."

Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser from the Department of Sociology at the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences said that while the initial take-up rate among seniors reflects the "enthusiasm of the early adopters", those holding out could be doing so for a variety of reasons.

These include a lack of trust in vaccines, concern about side effects, ignorance about the effects of the virus and a belief that they will not get infected.

Others may be holding out for religious reasons, or feel they are not concerned about the virus "at their age", said Prof Tan.

Still others might live alone and lack the support to get vaccinated, or may simply be procrastinating.

Prof Cook noted that some families may not feel it is necessary to vaccinate their elderly relatives because they do not go out much, and the rest of the family is vaccinated.

This is a "dangerous misunderstanding", he said, as there is still a risk that vaccinated family members could bring the virus home and infect an unvaccinated senior.

Prof Tan said friends and family could help to nudge seniors to get their shots, or even personally take them to a vaccination centre.

Volunteers from social service agencies could visit seniors without friends or family and help them to get their jabs.

Messaging on TV encouraging vaccination should continue, and "goodie bags" containing vouchers could be used to incentivise people, although Prof Tan cautioned that this may encourage a habit of expecting an incentive for doing the socially responsible thing.

Prof Car said that the elderly have different motivations from the young for a multitude of reasons, including upbringing, shared generational attitudes and lived experiences.

"We do need to show them great respect - even if they decline vaccination, and respectfully engage in dialogue about what might help them change their decision," he said, adding that those engaging seniors could do so in a way that resonates with their desire to care for their health and stay out of hospital.

They could also encourage seniors to be role models for their fellow elderly, or to play their part in the national effort to beat the virus and lift restrictions.

Prof Car said: "It is critical to listen to (the seniors) carefully and address concerns with open discussion, even as we give an impartial presentation of the pros and cons of vaccination."