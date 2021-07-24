Free test kits for those who visited 2 selected markets

Those who have visited Admiralty Wet Market and Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre in the last 14 days will be provided with free Covid-19 self-test kits, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has said.

In its daily update last night, MOH said 78 new cases are now linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. It now has 665 cases.

The ministry said it is distributing antigen rapid test (ART) kits to people who visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days as an added layer of ring-fencing to identify cases and prevent further transmission.

MOH has been investigating Covid-19 infection at markets and food centres that were likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port.

The ART collection will take place today and tomorrow at residents' committee centres near Admiralty Wet Market and Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre.

Six new cases were linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 227 cases. There were no additional KTV lounges or clubs linked to the cluster yesterday.

There were three more cases added to the Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster, which now has 20 cases. The casino has been closed to the public since Thursday, and will remain closed until Aug 5.

There are currently 26 active clusters of infection as at yesterday, ranging between three and 665 infections.

This comes as three new clusters were declared. Meanwhile, six earlier clusters were closed as they had no new cases for the past 28 days.

Singapore reported a total of 133 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, comprising 130 locally transmitted cases and three imported cases.

There were 29 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases are two unvaccinated seniors above 70 who are at risk of serious illness, MOH said last night.

There are 447 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

But two are in critical condi-tion in the intensive care unit, and 11 patients require oxygen support. None of these 13 was fully vaccinated.

MOH said: "Eleven seniors above 60 years, who are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill."

A silver lining is that outreach efforts to get senior citizens vaccinated appear to be bearing fruit.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post last night that more seniors have come forward recently for their jabs.

"Some good news today... for the past three days, the number of seniors aged 70 and above who came forward to get their first dose was about 1,000 a day, double the number before," he said.

"If we can keep this up for several days or weeks, hopefully we can push the vaccination rate amongst seniors to above 80 per cent. Keep showing our seniors care, love and concern."

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 178 cases the week before to 961 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has risen from 18 cases to 97 over the same period.

Some 4.2 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2.89 million people have completed the full regimen.