Free TB screening for residents of Bt Merah block after 7 cases found

Residents, stallholders and shop owners in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah have been urged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to go for a voluntary screening for tuberculosis (TB).

MOH said yesterday that the screenings will be conducted free of charge, and will take place from Friday to May 31.

The screening is a precautionary measure after a cluster of seven individuals there were diagnosed with TB between February and March this year, MOH said.

The individuals reside in seven different units in the block, said MOH, who was notified of the cluster on March 2.

For the convenience of residents, mobile teams will go to their homes to carry out the screening.

Those working in the area, or whose homes are deemed unsuitable for the screening, can go to a screening station located at Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents' Committee (RC) Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Those who have lived or worked in the block from October 2020 will be contacted by MOH via phone from next month and offered screening at the TB Control Unit (TBCU) in Moulmein Road.

Former residents who have lived in the block from October 2020 and wish to be screened may also call the TBCU Contact Clinic appointment hotline on 6258-4430.

MOH said that the risk of transmission is very low between a TB patient and individuals who are not close contacts, and added that screening will not be necessary for those who occasionally visit the block and its surrounding areas.

Of the seven TB cases, two have died of causes not related to TB, three are undergoing treatment, and the last two have already completed their treatment.

MOH said that individuals with TB rapidly become non-infectious once they begin treatment and, hence, the cases are not an ongoing public health risk.