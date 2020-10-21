Free pre-admission Covid-19 rapid tests for some mass events

Pre-event testing for Covid-19 will be a requirement in some mass events in the months ahead, in a move that will bolster Singapore's fight against the coronavirus as the nation resumes more activities.

Under a new pilot scheme, participants will have to undergo antigen rapid tests, where results are out in 30 minutes.

Those who obtain a negative result will be allowed to take part in the events.

Those who test positive must self-isolate and go for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) confirmatory swab, said the Health Ministry yesterday. They cannot leave their place of isolation until a negative result is received.

Antigen rapid tests can be conducted at the event venue or at a separate testing facility.

The large-scale events will be identified by the Government from this month to December, and will include business-to-business events, wedding receptions, live performances and sports events.

As part of this pilot scheme, the antigen rapid tests, and confirmatory PCR tests if required, will be provided free of charge to the participants.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS