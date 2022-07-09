Fourth monkeypox case confirmed here

Another case of monkeypox has been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases detected since last month to four, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

An imported infection, the patient is a 30-year-old male Indian national who lives in Singapore and recently returned from Germany.

He developed a rash in the groin area on June 30, and sought medical care when he came down with a fever on Thursday.

Three out of the four monkeypox cases here emerged this week.

On Thursday, a 36-year-old male Indian national who had recently returned from the United States also tested positive for monkeypox after developing anal discomfort on June 28.

He also progressively developed other symptoms, including rashes over the next few days.

The first local case of monkeypox infection was detected on Wednesday.

The patient, a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore, first developed lower abdomen skin lesions on June 30.

He subsequently experienced fatigue and swollen lymph nodes, before developing a sore throat and fever. All close contacts of this local case have been placed on a 21-day quarantine.

None of the four cases is linked.

Singapore's first case of monkeypox in 2022 was confirmed on June 21, when a 42-year-old male British national who works as a flight attendant was confirmed to be an imported case.