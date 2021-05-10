Four workers at Changi Airport, three TTSH patients among new cases

Four of the 10 new community cases announced yesterday are people who work at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They form a new cluster linked to an 88-year-old cleaner who worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection last Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said last night that three of the 10 community cases are linked to a cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), while the remaining three are currently unlinked.

There are eight people currently linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

One of the four new cases is a 51-year-old work permit holder who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services as a cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Identified as a colleague of the 88-year-old cleaner, she was contacted by MOH and placed on phone surveillance last Wednesday. Last Saturday, her test result came back positive for Covid-19. She has tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.

The second patient is an auxiliary police officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The 57-year-old Singaporean man is employed by Certis, and his job entails maintaining crowd control and checking travellers' documents.

He had not gone to work since he developed a cough and tested positive last Saturday.

He has tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.

He has had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The third case is a trolley handler and cleaner, 63, with Ramky Cleantech Services.

He developed a sore throat last Monday and a cough last Thursday, but did not seek medical treatment.

Last Saturday, he developed a runny nose and was tested for Covid-19. His test result came back positive yesterday.

He has also received both doses of the vaccine.

The final new case linked to the Changi Airport cluster is a 66-year-old Singaporean man who works as a Sats passenger escort at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

He developed a runny nose and sore throat last Saturday and tested positive yesterday. He has been fully vaccinated.

The three TTSH cases are linked to the cluster involving a nurse at the hospital's Ward 9D.

They are two men, aged 52 and 90, and a woman, 78, who were all patients in Ward 9D.

The cluster now has a total of 43 confirmed cases linked to it.

The three unlinked cases comprise a Grab driver, 38; a 40-year-old risk assessment employee at Lendlease; and a 47-year-old landscaper with the National Parks Board.

There are now 11 open clusters.

A total of 133 patients remain in hospital, including two in critical condition in intensive care. Another 262 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.