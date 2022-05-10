Flu, pneumococcal vaccination outreach to seniors in Geylang Bahru

Charitable healthcare organisation Sata CommHealth is scaling up its influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations for senior citizens as the Covid-19 outbreak eases.

The first day of a vaccination drive at a Housing Board void deck in Geylang Bahru yesterday reached out to about 75 seniors. By today, a total of 150 seniors will have received their shots.

Dr Wan Rizal, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, who spoke to residents and volunteers at the drive, said seniors are less afraid of getting injections now. "Covid-19 has shown us how important vaccinations are. The elderly are now more open to getting vaccinated, which is a positive sign," he said.

"As we move beyond Covid-19, we must remember that pneumonia is a disease that affects the elderly. My grandmother passed away from pneumonia; it's not something to take lightly."

Before the pandemic, about 4,000 patients a year here died of influenza, viral pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

Pneumococcal pneumonia is a lung infection caused by a bacterium called Streptococcus pneumoniae.

It can also affect other parts of the body such as the ears, sinuses, brain and spinal cord, as well as the blood.

Seniors aged 65 and above are urged to get vaccinated once a year against flu, and take two pneumococcal vaccines one year apart.

Fewer seniors took their flu and pneumococcal jabs last year as the focus was on Covid-19 vaccination, Sata CommHealth chief executive Kelvin Phua said.

Last year, 877 seniors received flu jabs, down from 5,142 in 2020, according to Sata's data. For pneumococcal vaccines, 243 seniors took either of the two jabs last year, compared with 383 in 2020.

But the numbers have already gone up this year, with 1,086 seniors having taken the flu vaccine and 471 having had the pneumococcal vaccine as at last Friday.

At the drive yesterday, volunteers took the seniors' blood pressure and checked their medical history to make sure they were eligible for the jabs.

The shots are free for seniors during this drive. At Sata CommHealth clinics, flu jabs normally cost $30 to $40, and pneumococcal jabs $120 to $150. The jabs are highly subsidised for seniors aged 65 and above with a Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation card.

Madam Heng Siew Tiang, who was among the residents who took the flu and pneumococcal shots, said the process went smoothly. "My last flu jab was in 2016. I'm thankful that volunteers reminded me to take the jabs this time."

The 72-year-old, who does volunteer work, is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has taken her booster shot. She said she hopes other seniors will not be afraid of getting their flu and pneumococcal jabs.

"After getting the jabs, I feel protected. It's convenient to get them at the void deck. If we're told to go to the clinic, sometimes we wouldn't know where to go," she said.

Mr Letchumanapathy Jeevaretnam, 86, said getting the shots is a natural step for him to take.

"I like to walk every day for my health. I'm glad Kolam Ayer Community Club told me about these vaccines. Getting the jabs doesn't hurt and it's convenient," the retired storekeeper said.

Some seniors also got to experience Sata CommHealth's new electric vehicle for health screenings. Launched in March, the bus can accommodate two patients at a time and provides services such as retinal photography, blood pressure screening and diabetic foot screening.

It was in Geylang Bahru yesterday and will also be there today.

Sata CommHealth, which is in its 75th year, conducts public education programmes that reach out to more than 20,000 seniors every year. The programmes educate them on the importance of flu and pneumococcal vaccinations to prevent hospitalisation and death from preventable diseases.