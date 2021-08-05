Fishery port: Spread via surfaces possible but unlikely to be major route, say experts

Transmission via contaminated surfaces at the Jurong Fishery Port is possible, though it is unlikely to be the dominant route of Covid-19 spread there, say experts.

The largest active cluster in Singapore, which has more than 1,000 cases linked to it, began after a number of fishmongers who had visited the fishery port tested positive last month.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, Singapore's director of medical services, said at a July 20 media conference of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 that the infection was likely introduced from Indonesian or other fishing boats.

However, the exact mechanism of transmission from the fishing boats to the stall operators at the fishery port "isn't entirely clear", he had noted then.

Still, fomite transmission - which refers to objects or materials likely carrying infection - through contaminated surfaces and at the stalls remains a strong possibility.

Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, said the outbreaks in the fishery port are a throwback to what happened at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, where the Sars-CoV-2 virus was first detected.

However, Prof Tambyah noted that while there was extensive environmental contamination detected in the market there, no data is currently available on the environmental samples from the Jurong Fishery Port.

"If the environmental samples (taken from the Jurong Fishery Port) were all negative, that would make person-to-person contact the most likely mode of transmission," he said.

"If, on the other hand, there was extensive environmental contamination like in Wuhan, then surfaces are likely to be more important (in facilitating transmission of the virus)."

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Health on whether environmental samples were taken at the fishery port.

However, Associate Professor Raymond Lin, director of the National Public Health Laboratory at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said there is still no conclusive evidence on the relative importance of human contact, airborne spread and surface transmission as modes of transmission.

Professor Dale Fisher said that while surface transmission is plausible, it is not the most likely in this instance. Rather, markets are "very favourable sites for amplification" once the virus has been introduced there. The reasons for this could include crowding, cold surfaces which favour virus survival in the environment and the possibility of people removing their masks when lifting heavy crates, for instance.

"In the same way, there has been no consensus among experts on the mode of transmission associated with the Wuhan seafood market in 2020," he said.

Pointing to studies done on previous clusters, Prof Tambyah noted that fomite transmission had also been postulated as a possible route of transmission in Singapore's first church cluster.

An infected couple from Wuhan who had attended a service at The Life Church and Missions Singapore in January last year were thought to have sat in the same seats as those who were subsequently infected, thereby seeding the cluster.

Similarly, a study looking at a cluster in a Tampines Housing Board block in July last year did not rule out the possibility of fomite transmission, after two households which had no contact at all were infected, he noted.

Some may not have acted early if they started exhibiting mild symptoms, he noted.

Prof Mak had acknowledged during the July 20 media conference that it was challenging to maintain safe distancing measures due to the fishery port's hot and humid environment and the nature of activities, like the carrying of heavy barrels of fish and ice.

Some mask-off activities and close interactions between people would likely have taken place too, he added.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said the increased infectivity of the Delta variant could also help to facilitate fo-mite transmission.

"An individual infected with the Delta variant actually has a much higher viral load in the body, and he is effectively expelling much more virus particles (by)... talking, coughing or sneezing, thus people nearby are exposed to a much higher viral load," he said.

Because an infected person is effectively expelling a greater amount of viruses, surfaces could be contaminated with more of them too.

"That facilitates people being exposed through fomite transmission," he added.

Prof Teo also noted that the incubation period of the Delta variant is much more variable and could sometimes be as short as one to two days, compared with the five to 10 days typically observed for the original Sars-CoV-2 virus.

This led to a more aggressive spread in a shorter timeframe, he added.

So, while the likelihood of Covid-19 transmission through frozen fish or the packaging cannot be ruled out, the experts concurred that the risk of such infection remains relatively low.

"Ultimately, the risk can be made negligible if the person frequenting wet markets or preparing food practises proper hand hygiene," said Prof Teo.