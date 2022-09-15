Moderna's bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine in S'pore by end-Sept; Pfizer's being evaluated

SINGAPORE - The first shipment of Moderna's Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore at the end of this month.

The authorities will announce details of the shipment when arrangements have been finalised, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on his Instagram page on Thursday.

The bivalent vaccine has been authorised for use as a booster for people aged 18 and above who have already received their primary series vaccination.

In his video, Mr Ong shared that the Health Sciences Authority is currently evaluating the bivalent vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech.