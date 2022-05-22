First imported case confirmed here in 2019

The first imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore, a Nigerian, was confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in May 2019.

The man, then 38, had arrived here for a workshop.

He was moved to an isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases upon testing positive for the rare viral disease on May 8 that year.

Before arriving here on April 28, he had attended a wedding in Nigeria, where he may have consumed bush meat - a possible source of transmission of the virus. Bush meat comes from wild animals, and is a popular source of protein in various parts of Africa, where meat from domesticated animals is scarce or expensive.

When he arrived in Singapore, the man stayed at a hotel in Geylang. In the following two days, he attended a workshop in Church Street, in the Central Business District.

MOH had said then that 22 out of 23 individuals who had been identified as close contacts of the patient were placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

One of the close contacts, a workshop participant, had left Singapore before the patient was diagnosed.

The 22 individuals were monitored for the disease's maximum incubation period of 21 days from the last date of exposure to the patient.

They remained symptom-free and were given the all-clear after completing their quarantine.

MOH said on May 28 that year that the Nigerian man had also recovered and had been assessed to be non-infectious.

Associate Professor Benjamin Ong, who was director of medical services at MOH at the time, said early detection, contact tracing and quarantine of close contacts enabled the ministry to tackle the case in a proactive and coordinated manner.

Nadine Chua