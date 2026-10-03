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First dedicated centre for persons living with dementia, caregivers opens in Toa Payoh

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat shakes hands with a Voices for Hope alumnus taking part in activities during a tour of Dementia Singapore’s first Voices for Hope Centre at Toa Payoh Central Community Club on Oct 3, 2026.

SINGAPORE - The first community-based facility designed to support persons living with dementia and their caregivers opened in Toa Payoh.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, who represents the Toa Payoh West–Thomson division in the Bishan–Toa Payoh GRC, officially opened the first Voices for Hope Centre, located at Toa Payoh Central Community Club on Oct 3.

Chee said it was particularly meaningful for the space to be in his constituency as it is Singapore’s first Age Well Neighbourhood.

As part of this initiative, there are dementia-friendly features to create a senior-friendly environment, some of which were introduced in consultation with Dementia Singapore.

Chee cited the examples of larger block numbers accompanied by distinctive and colourful motifs in parts of Toa Payoh to help persons living with dementia recognise their blocks.

There are also colour-coded illustrations of familiar childhood games at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange to help seniors and persons living with dementia navigate the interchange.

With Singapore now a super-aged society, with more than 21 per cent of citizens aged 65 and above, Chee said it is important to build a dementia-friendly country.

He said: “We need physical facilities such as Dementia Singapore’s centres, where we can have quality programmes and create a safe space to support people living with dementia, as well as their caregivers and family members.

“We also need to thoughtfully design public spaces and neighbourhoods, that include dementia-friendly elements such as wayfinding features.”

However, Chee said Singapore also needed to build an inclusive, understanding, respectful society that supported people living with dementia, and their families .

He added: “This will help to reduce the stigma associated with dementia.”

Voices for Hope alumni took part in activities at Dementia Singapore’s first Voices for Hope Centre, located in Toa Payoh Central Community Club. The Straits Times

In 2023, about 74,000 people in Singapore were living with dementia. This figure is projected to more than double to an estimated 152,000 by 2030.

Also attending the opening of the centre were other MPs from the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Cai Yinzhou and Elysa Chen.

Chief Executive Officer of Dementia Singapore, Bryan Tan, said they hope the centre will encourage the community to see the person behind the dementia diagnosis, and to appreciate the abilities, aspirations, and contributions of anyone living with dementia.

Tan added: “It provides opportunities for us to continue building friendships, staying engaged in meaningful activities, sharing our voices and contributing to the community around us.”