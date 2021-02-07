First case of likely Covid-19 reinfection detected in dorm

The first case of likely Covid-19 reinfection in Singapore has been detected, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

It said the patient, a 28-year-old male Bangladesh national, was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 12 last year and he subsequently recovered. He consistently tested negative for the infection from June onwards.

But on Jan 25 this year, his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection, and he was isolated.

Numerous repeat tests were also positive for the virus.

He was identified from rostered monitoring testing conducted as part of MOH's surveillance of recovered workers to monitor their post-infection immunity. He holds a work permit and resides in a dormitory at 43 Tech Park Crescent.

He reported feeling unwell on Jan 22 and 23, but was otherwise asymptomatic. He was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

All his identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine. So far, all of them have tested negative for Covid-19.

MOH said that while reinfection is rare, an expert panel assessed that the clinical and laboratory evidence suggests this is a likely case of reinfection.

The panel comprises infectious diseases and microbiology experts from the NCID, Singapore General Hospital and the National Public Health Laboratory.

MOH added: "In addition to his positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, there was a corresponding marked increase in antibody titres compared to the period prior to the likely reinfection, suggesting he was exposed to a new infection which boosted his antibody levels."

It also noted that the virus detected in his samples taken in January this year is also genetically distinct from that associated with the dormitories outbreak last year, suggesting this is likely a different and new infection.

"MOH will continue to closely monitor recovered Covid-19 cases to determine their post-infection immunity. So far, there is no indication that recovered workers in the dormitories have significant loss of post-infection immunity," MOH said.

Yesterday MOH reported 26 new cases, all imported. There were no new cases of locally transmitted infection.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from three cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from two cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

MOH also reported that 32 more patients with Covid-19 infection were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities yesterday.

There are 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 202 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 26

Imported: 26 (2 Singaporeans, 6 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 student's pass holder, 2 work pass holders, 9 work permit holders, 5 short-term visit pass holders)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

New community cases in the past week: 1

(1 unlinked case)

Active cases: 241

In hospitals: 39 (1 in ICU)

In community facilities: 202

Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 59,390

Discharged yesterday: 32

TOTAL CASES: 59,675