First batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be available from tomorrow

The first batch of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will be available at some hospitals and clinics from tomorrow.

People can book an appointment at healthcare firm Clearbridge Health's Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic at Tanjong Pagar Plaza and it will begin administering the vaccine from tomorrow.

The vaccine is priced at $98 for two doses, including goods and services tax (GST).

It is understood that many of tomorrow's slots have already been taken.

IHH Healthcare Singapore - which offers the Sinopharm vaccine at Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Shenton Medical Group clinics in One Raffles Quay and Duxton - will open appointment bookings tomorrow.

The vaccine will be available at Gleneagles Hospital and the Shenton Medical Group clinics on Wednesday, while Mount Elizabeth Hospital will begin administering it from Sept 7.

IHH Healthcare Singapore offers the vaccine at $99 for two doses, including GST.

The Sinopharm vaccine is administered in two doses, which are given three to four weeks apart. It is approved to be used for people aged 18 and above.

Clearbridge Medical Group, which runs Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic, said yesterday that it has received the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine, procured directly from the manufacturer.

Vaccination appointments at Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic can be booked at www.medicsurg. com/covid-19-vaccine/

Bookings for IHH Healthcare Singapore can be done at www.parkwayshenton.com/covid-19/make-appointment-for-covid19-vaccine

The Sinopharm vaccine is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore. It is imported under the Special Access Route, along with the Sinovac vaccine. The Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines use inactivated Covid-19 virus to teach the immune system to make antibodies against the virus.

Only those who were told not to take the mRNA vaccines administered under the national vaccination programme - Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna - because they had severe allergies or were allergic to the first dose can get the Sinovac vaccine for free. All others who choose to be vaccinated with Sinovac for non-medical reasons or prefer Sinopharm will have to pay.

Vaccines under the Special Access Route are also not covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme, which supports people who suffer adverse effects from their Covid-19 jabs.

The route allows private healthcare providers to bring in Covid-19 vaccines that are on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced earlier this month that those who have taken the Sinovac, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, Covishield or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be eligible for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

As at last Thursday, 79 per cent of Singapore's population have completed the full vaccination regimen. This includes 85,390 individuals who took vaccines recognised in WHO's Emergency Use Listing.