Firms play key role in helping those with dementia: President

As Singapore's population ages and more people are expected to have dementia, businesses can continue playing a key part in the nation's effort to support those with the condition and their caregivers, President Halimah Yacob said on Thursday.

A $1 million donation from Keppel Corp's philanthropic arm, Keppel Care Foundation, to Dementia Singapore will help support the social service agency's activities for the next three years.

Madam Halimah was speaking at an event at Dementia Singapore's New Horizon Centre in Toa Payoh to mark the donation.

About $600,000 will be used to subsidise attendance fees for needy clients served by New Horizon centres, which provide daycare services to improve the well-being of those with dementia and their caregivers, whose duties can be relieved during the day.

Madam Halimah said her mother had dementia in the few years before she died in 2015. "The main caregiver was my sister, and you can imagine how much of a strain that was on her personally."

She said her mother was an active person who raised her and her four siblings after their father died. "But when she had dementia, she became someone who completely lost her confidence; she was completely dependent."

She said her sister could not even step out of the house.

Having a helper did not give much respite as Madam Halimah's mother trusted only her sister to take care of her.

The family tried taking her to the market, thinking it would give her some sense of normalcy as she used to work at a food stall. "I asked her to stand beside my sister. But even then, she was so frightened and she did not want to."

Keppel chairman Danny Teoh said the group is pleased to support the needs of those with dementia and their caregivers, and help make dementia care services more accessible for the needy.

Madam Halimah added that a dementia-friendly Singapore can be achieved only when everyone plays a part. "For a start, simple everyday acts of kindness, empathy, encouragement and support towards persons living with dementia and their families will go a long way in reducing the stigma surrounding the condition," she said.

"I look forward to the collective efforts of the people, public and private sectors to build a dementia-friendly Singapore... to normalise conversations about dementia, reduce associated stigma and achieve greater awareness and support for persons living with dementia and their caregivers."