Few visitors at Jem shopping mall after cluster of four cases

It may have been the weekend but visitor footfall at Jem shopping mall in Jurong was low yesterday after a cluster of four Covid-19 cases was reported there.

Queues at some of the popular food and beverage establishments, such as fast-food restaurant McDonald's, were no more than five people long when The Sunday Times visited the mall at around noon.

Japanese supermarket chain Don Don Donki, which usually has people waiting in line to get in, did not have a queue outside.

The mall, Singapore's third-largest with more than 200 shops across six levels, was mostly quiet with around 20 people window shopping at each level.

The Ministry of Health had on Friday announced one more Covid-19 case linked to the mall, bringing the cluster to a total of four cases.

No other details were provided about the cluster.

Mall operator Lendlease sought to reassure customers, saying that the venue had been thoroughly cleaned.

Head of asset operations Jenny Khoo said: "Jem has undergone deep cleaning and thorough disinfection to safeguard shoppers and tenants, in line with the government advisory. We are working closely with our stakeholders to create a safer community for all."

She added that staff and tenants who were at the mall from July 21 to Aug 5 have been told that they need to take mandatory swab tests.

This is the second time the shopping mall has been named as a Covid-19 cluster. In May, Jem, along with the adjacent Westgate mall, was declared the centre of a cluster and had to close for cleaning.

Mr Nasrun Zawawi, who was at the mall to meet a friend, was not concerned about the cluster of cases.

"I don't think it is very worrying because there's only transient contact between people at the mall, where we walk past each other and there is minimal interaction," said the 25-year-old student, who added that he would avoid it only if the cluster is significantly larger.

Those working at the shops say they did not notice any significant drop in shopper numbers since phase two (heightened alert) restrictions kicked in last month, but are hoping for patrons to return from Tuesday, when dining in is allowed again for those vaccinated.

Mr Jeffrey Dela Pena, store manager at fashion retailer Denizen, said: "I'm not worried because more people are getting vaccinated and the mall has not seen very high footfall ever since the Jurong Fishery Port cluster came about."

The cluster has more than 1,000 cases linked to it.

Fishmongers who frequented the port, about 6km from Jem, had gone on to sell their fish at markets, which led to infections around Singapore.

Mr Kenny Tan, branch manager of spectacles retailer Eyedentity, said: "Health-wise, I think as long as we maintain good hygiene habits and a safe distance from customers, we shouldn't have anything to be scared about.

"I'm more concerned about the business as people may avoid the mall because of the (Jem) cluster."