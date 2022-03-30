Feeling tired and sluggish all the time? Your immune system might need a boost

By now, you are probably no stranger to the blurred boundaries between your work and personal life. For most, the stress that comes with juggling professional commitments and the demands of everyday life – be it endless Zoom meetings, household chores or taking care of the kids – has increased exponentially.
In fact, a recent survey conducted by consumer research firm Milieu Insight of 1,076 workers found that one in two Singapore employees has been working longer hours since the Covid-19 pandemic started two years ago. A third of those who work overtime put in more than two extra hours a day, for an average of ten hours daily.
According to experts, prolonged work can lead to chronic stress and fatigue, which, over time, can wreak havoc on your immune system. If you find yourself falling sick often, having frequent stomach issues or feeling sluggish all the time, it might be time to take a closer look at your lifestyle habits.
Give your immune system a boost
Keeping your immune system robust is key to maintaining good health – especially during the pandemic. External stresses such as looming deadlines and urgent email are harder to manage; but you can control lifestyle habits that can help give your immune system a much-needed boost.
For example, keeping to a regular workout regime of at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week, and maintaining a healthy diet with less processed foods are some of the most talked-about ways to future-proof your immune system. Meditation has also been touted by many healthcare professionals and athletes as a useful tool to manage stress.
Even minor lifestyle tweaks can benefit your immune system. These include drinking more water every day, getting a daily dose of sunlight (which has the extra benefit of boosting your mood), and adding a supplement to reinforce your diet. Besides supplements that provide nutrients and vitamins, consider also a supplement that can support immune health.
Lactoferrin supplements, for example, are known to possess antioxidant properties, thus acting as a support for immune health.
While its name might be unfamiliar to some, lactoferrin is a naturally occurring protein found in human and cow’s milk, and forms the building block of the immunity that is passed from a mother to her infant. Lactoferrin is also naturally released by our bodies to fight infections, although natural synthesis declines with age.
Its ability to provide both antiviral and antibacterial effects has sparked renewed interest in using it to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections since the onset of the pandemic. Preliminary studies have shown promising results.
In one of these studies, lactoferrin was thought to be potentially effective in its prevention and treatment of the coronavirus infection, as it is known to interfere with some of the cellular receptors used by coronaviruses to bind with host cells.
Additionally, in a separate study involving 121 patients infected with Covid-19, lactoferrin was also found to facilitate faster recovery time from clinical symptoms, as it is able to inhibit virus replication and growth. On average, Lactoferrin-treated patients recovered from symptoms in 15 days, compared to the average of 24 days for non-Lactoferrin-treated patients.
How to incorporate Lactoferrin into your diet
While Lactoferrin is not a cure for coronavirus infections, these studies have shown that it could potentially serve as a supplementary treatment. More importantly, as it is produced naturally by the body, it is well-tolerated by the body. Lactoferrin supplements have been recognised as a safe dietary supplement by both the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and European Food Safety Authority.
A supplement to try is the US Clinicals® StrongImmune™ Lactoferrin, which uses lactoferrin extracted from high-quality grass-fed bovine milk produced in New Zealand, and freeze-dried to preserve its immunity-boosting effects. The added patented Biosculptor® Probiotics also helps to promote a healthy digestive tract.
The recommended dosage is one capsule daily for adults, and half capsule daily for children below 12 years old. The capsule can also be opened and mixed with food or drinks for easier consumption. StrongImmune™ Lactoferrin is safe for daily consumption to support immune health over time, or prior to travelling or attending social gatherings for peace of mind.
This article provides general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Please consult medical or healthcare professionals for advice on health-related matters.