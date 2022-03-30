Feeling tired and sluggish all the time? Your immune system might need a boost

Give your immune system a boost

Keeping your immune system robust is key to maintaining good health – especially during the pandemic. External stresses such as looming deadlines and urgent email are harder to manage; but you can control lifestyle habits that can help give your immune system a much-needed boost.

For example, keeping to a regular workout regime of at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week, and maintaining a healthy diet with less processed foods are some of the most talked-about ways to future-proof your immune system. Meditation has also been touted by many healthcare professionals and athletes as a useful tool to manage stress.

Even minor lifestyle tweaks can benefit your immune system. These include drinking more water every day, getting a daily dose of sunlight (which has the extra benefit of boosting your mood), and adding a supplement to reinforce your diet. Besides supplements that provide nutrients and vitamins, consider also a supplement that can support immune health.

Lactoferrin supplements, for example, are known to possess antioxidant properties, thus acting as a support for immune health.

While its name might be unfamiliar to some, lactoferrin is a naturally occurring protein found in human and cow’s milk, and forms the building block of the immunity that is passed from a mother to her infant. Lactoferrin is also naturally released by our bodies to fight infections, although natural synthesis declines with age.

Its ability to provide both antiviral and antibacterial effects has sparked renewed interest in using it to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections since the onset of the pandemic. Preliminary studies have shown promising results.

In one of these studies, lactoferrin was thought to be potentially effective in its prevention and treatment of the coronavirus infection, as it is known to interfere with some of the cellular receptors used by coronaviruses to bind with host cells.

Additionally, in a separate study involving 121 patients infected with Covid-19, lactoferrin was also found to facilitate faster recovery time from clinical symptoms, as it is able to inhibit virus replication and growth. On average, Lactoferrin-treated patients recovered from symptoms in 15 days, compared to the average of 24 days for non-Lactoferrin-treated patients.