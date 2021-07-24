F&B licences of three pivoted nightlife businesses revoked

The licences of three food and beverage (F&B) operators, which had previously been nightlife establishments, have been revoked for multiple breaches, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

In a statement yesterday, the MSE said The Charm in South Bridge Road, Frederico's Paddles Too Pub & Cafeteria in East Coast Road, and Icon II - also called Club IICON - in Selegie Road had breached safe management rules.

Among other things, the outlets had failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers, provided hostessing services and allowed people to play games.

"They must cease operations with immediate effect," said MSE.

The ministry also said 18 F&B outlets have been ordered to suspend operations for up to 20 days. They include the KFC outlet at Far East Plaza, the Kopitiam foodcourts at Compass One and Tampines Mall, and East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City.

Breaches at these places included seating groups of customers less than 1m apart, allowing people not from the same household to be in a group seated across multiple tables, allowing live entertainment and failing to ensure temperature taking and proper check-ins with TraceTogether.

Four other F&B outlets were fined between $1,000 and $2,000 each for failing to seat customers at least 1m apart.

Eight individuals were fined $300 each for gathering in groups larger than permitted while dining at various F&B outlets.

Another 79 people were fined for breaching safe management rules between last Saturday and Tuesday in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board.

The breaches included not wearing masks when not doing strenuous exercise and gathering in groups larger than permitted. One group of 15 people was caught at Changi Beach Park. More than 1,500 advisories were issued to people for breaching similar rules.

MSE stressed that people must adhere strictly to safety measures as restrictions are tightened during phase two (heightened alert). "Agencies will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against operators and individuals who flout safe management measures."