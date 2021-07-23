F&B licences of 3 former nightlife operators revoked for Covid-19 breaches; 18 outlets suspended

SINGAPORE - The licences of three food and beverage operators, which had previously been nightlife establishments, have been revoked for multiple breaches of rules, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

In a statement on Friday (July 23), the MSE said The Charm in South Bridge Road, Frederico's Paddles Too Pub & Cafeteria in East Coast Road, and Icon II in Selegie Road - also known as Club IICON - had breached safe management rules.

Among other things, the outlets had failed to minimise interaction between the staff and customers, provided hostessing services and allowed people to play games.

"They must cease operations with immediate effect," said the MSE.

The MSE also said 18 food and beverage outlets have been ordered to suspend operations for up to 20 days.

They include the KFC outlet at Far East Plaza, the Kopitiam foodcourts at Compass One and Tampines Mall, and East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City.

The breaches at these places included seating groups of customers less than 1m apart, allowing people not from the same household to be in a group seated across multiple tables, allowing live entertainment, and failing to ensure temperature taking and proper check-ins with TraceTogether.

Four other food and beverage outlets were fined between $1,000 and $2,000 each for failing to seat customers at least 1m apart.

Eight individuals were also fined $300 each for gathering in groups larger than permitted while dining at various food and beverage outlets.

Another 79 people were fined for breaching safe management rules between last Saturday and Tuesday in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board.

The breaches included not wearing masks when not doing strenuous exercises, and gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit. One group of 15 people had been caught at Changi Beach Park.



More than 1,500 advisories were issued to people for breaching similar rules.

The MSE stressed that people must strictly adhere to safety measures as restrictions are tightened during phase two (heightened alert).

"Agencies will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against operators and individuals who flout safe management measures," it said.

Eateries and their breaches

Establishments

The Charm at 150 South Bridge Road

- allowed physical interaction between customers, visitors and staff

- allowed hostessing and provided card and dice games for customers

Icon II, also known as Club IICON, at 35 Selegie Road

- allowed physical interaction between customers, visitors and staff, and allowed hostessing

Frederico's Paddles Too Pub & Cafeteria at 11 East Coast Road

- operated during a mandatory two week suspension period

Actions taken: Food and beverage licences revoked permanently

Premises

Club Secret at 5 Magazine Road

- failed to seat customers 1m apart on multiple occasions

Bolly Beats at 79 Circular Road, Kaayaloram at 77 Boat Quay, The Penny Black at 26 Boat Quay, Shebang at 82 Circular Road, Tanjong Hwaro at 67 Tanjong Pagar Road

- failed to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size

H.O.M at 33 Cuppage Road

- provided dice games to customers and played music

Ohms Garden at 672 Chander Road

- allowed gathering that exceeded the permitted group size

- allowed dancing and singing

Millionaire Club at Orchard Towers

- failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers

- allowed gatherings that exceeded the permitted group size

- provided dice games to customers

KFC at Far East Plaza

- failed to take temperature of customers entering the premises

- did not ensure that customers checked in with TraceTogether

- failed to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City

- allowed gatherings that exceeded the permitted group size and split them across different tables

Kopitiam outlets at Compass One and Tampines Mall

- failed to seat customers 1m apart on multiple occasions

MeiShi MeiKe by Kopitam at Hougang Mall

- failed to seat customers 1m apart on multiple occasions

Cantine at Paya Lebar Square

- failed to seat customers 1m apart on multiple occasions

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles at Jurong Point Shopping Centre

- failed to ensure that customers adhered to permitted group size

Teck Seng Restaurant at 511 Geylang Road

- failed to ensure 1m distancing between customers

BBQ People at 513 Geylang Road

- allowed intermingling between customers and failed to ensure that customers adhered to the permitted group size

Actions taken: Ordered to close from 10 to 20 days.

Premises

Express Tandoor at 70 Boat Quay, Cold Play Bar & Bistro at 100 Orchard Road, PCI Global at North Bridge Road, Xiang Fei at Selegie Road

- failed to seat customers 1m apart

Actions taken: Fined $1,000 to $2,000 each