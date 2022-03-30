Fatigue, headaches, blurry vision: Why droopy eyelids are more than a cosmetic concern

It also affects young people

The second type of ptosis is acquired or involutional ptosis. This can be seen in adults as young as those in their thirties. This is generally caused by ageing, eye injuries or certain eye surgery procedures, and can affect one or both eyelids.

Dr Ho says: “As we age, our skin becomes more lax, causing the eyelids to droop. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t only the elderly that have to grapple with this condition. About 40 per cent of my patients with ptosis are in their twenties to forties.”

He notes that the frequent use of double eyelid tape or glue, heavy false eyelashes and contact lenses can also make one more prone to ptosis at a younger age. This is because using these daily stretches the eyelids continuously which can result in them drooping. Certain habits like rubbing your eyes can also cause drooping.

So, how do you know if you have ptosis?

You may realise that you look “sleepy” in photos or that your eyebrows and eyelashes appear asymmetrical. Dr Ho adds: “Your eyelid creases do not line up evenly with each other, or there are multiple faint creases. You may also experience headaches or heaviness on the eyelids, and feel tired.”

He adds that many are not aware that this is a medical condition and may simply brush it off as an inevitable part of ageing or something that they were born with.

“People assume that they can just learn to live with their mild ptosis. However, if left untreated, most cases of droopy eyelids worsen over time. This can greatly impair the patient’s vision. When this happens, your forehead muscles overcompensate, leading to migraine. It also leads to a greater likelihood of forehead wrinkles.”

And while collagen-stimulating treatments and products may work for some eyelid wrinkles, they do not fix ptosis.

In the long run, progressive symptoms may increase to include partially blocked vision, fatigue, eye strain and eye irritation. Explains Dr Ho: “As ptosis can compromise and obstruct vision, you will find yourself straining your eyes.”

This is when you should consult a specialist for a ptosis diagnosis.