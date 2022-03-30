Fatigue, headaches, blurry vision: Why droopy eyelids are more than a cosmetic concern

Droopy eyelids may be the kind of aesthetic imperfection that eye cream brands like to warn you about. But in some cases, they are more than a cosmetic concern – they are the first and primary sign that you could be suffering from a medical condition known as blepharoptosis.Also known as ptosis for short, this happens when the levator muscle, the muscle that controls the movements of our eyelids, is naturally weak or weakens over time. This can then cause the upper eyelid to droop a little or enough to cover the pupil, thereby limiting or completely blocking the vision, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Droopy eyelids can occur in children
There are two types of ptosis.
Congenital ptosis occurs in young children and newborns because of genetic problems with the levator muscle. Kids with ptosis may strain their eyes, and even crane their neck or head in order to see better.
Dr Samuel Ho, a consultant plastic surgeon at Allure Plastic Surgery, says a child should be at least 12 years old before undergoing ptosis correction as this will allow the surgeon to make a more accurate diagnosis, especially for intraoperative measurements required for the surgery. He has performed as many as 700 ptosis correction procedures in Singapore in the last five years.
But if ptosis interferes with the child’s visual development, it should be corrected early as untreated severe ptosis will cause amblyopia or lazy eye.
It also affects young people
The second type of ptosis is acquired or involutional ptosis. This can be seen in adults as young as those in their thirties. This is generally caused by ageing, eye injuries or certain eye surgery procedures, and can affect one or both eyelids.
Dr Ho says: “As we age, our skin becomes more lax, causing the eyelids to droop. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t only the elderly that have to grapple with this condition. About 40 per cent of my patients with ptosis are in their twenties to forties.”
He notes that the frequent use of double eyelid tape or glue, heavy false eyelashes and contact lenses can also make one more prone to ptosis at a younger age. This is because using these daily stretches the eyelids continuously which can result in them drooping. Certain habits like rubbing your eyes can also cause drooping.
So, how do you know if you have ptosis?
You may realise that you look “sleepy” in photos or that your eyebrows and eyelashes appear asymmetrical. Dr Ho adds: “Your eyelid creases do not line up evenly with each other, or there are multiple faint creases. You may also experience headaches or heaviness on the eyelids, and feel tired.”
He adds that many are not aware that this is a medical condition and may simply brush it off as an inevitable part of ageing or something that they were born with.
“People assume that they can just learn to live with their mild ptosis. However, if left untreated, most cases of droopy eyelids worsen over time. This can greatly impair the patient’s vision. When this happens, your forehead muscles overcompensate, leading to migraine. It also leads to a greater likelihood of forehead wrinkles.”
And while collagen-stimulating treatments and products may work for some eyelid wrinkles, they do not fix ptosis.
In the long run, progressive symptoms may increase to include partially blocked vision, fatigue, eye strain and eye irritation. Explains Dr Ho: “As ptosis can compromise and obstruct vision, you will find yourself straining your eyes.”
This is when you should consult a specialist for a ptosis diagnosis.
The good news: Ptosis can be corrected in as quickly as 45 minutes with the right treatment. One treatment is a procedure called the Underthrough Levator Aponeurosis Plication, which is similar to how an incisional double eyelid creation surgery is done.
Conventional ptosis correction surgeries involve detaching the muscle tendon, shortening it and re-attaching it with permanent sutures to the eyelid cartilage. But the new “underthrough” technique preserves the muscle tendon and instead uses its interface to attach onto the eyelid cartilage. This reduces recovery time and allows for multiple adjustments, if necessary. The bonus: It is also said to increase the success of surgery and lower the chances of a relapse.
Says Dr Ho: “It is important to treat ptosis, especially severe ptosis, in order to prevent further complications in the long run. I think some people fear the procedure because they are uncertain of the outcome. During your consultation, make sure you share all your needs and concerns so that your doctor may address them.”
