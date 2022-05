When Mr Joakim Smidhagen heard the news last month that his neighbour, who had dengue a few years ago, got it again, he sent him get-well wishes.

He did not think much of it - and it certainly did not cross his mind that his own two sons and the family helper would get infected soon afterwards. This, despite his home - a landed property in the Newton area - being in the vicinity of several dengue clusters in the past.