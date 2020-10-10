Far East Plaza salon, Don Don Donki outlet in Novena's Square 2 visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Two Orchard Road malls were among the places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Oct 10).

Ngee Ann City's Takashimaya Department Store and Far East Plaza's Joeun Salon were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Also new to the list are Merchant Court's Kushikatsu Tanaka restaurant in River Valley and Square 2 @ Novena's Don Don Donki outlet.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing Singapore's total to 57,866.

With 23 cases discharged on Saturday, 57,683 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 101 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.