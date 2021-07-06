Family of late patient donates $1m to AMK-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital

In appreciation of the quality of care that a patient received at Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital while he was recovering from a stroke, his family has donated $1 million in his memory.

Mr Lim Cheng Liang visited the hospital for treatment during his rehabilitation from a stroke in 2012.

He died on June 26 at the age of 75.

In a ceremony yesterday, his sons Charles Lim and John Lin presented the cheque to the community hospital's chairman Lee Kim Siang and chief executive officer Ardi Hardjoe.

Mr Lee said: "We are very happy and grateful for this kind donation. The support to this hospital is the support to people who are in need."

After suffering from a stroke that left half of his body paralysed, Mr Lim Cheng Liang started attending weekly physiotherapy sessions at the hospital in 2013. These sessions continued for about a year.

Mr Lin, 37, said: "Normally, my dad would not go out. But this was the only place that he did not mind going to."

His father would look forward to talking to the nurses, who were very patient and encouraging and would even joke around with his father, he said.

Mr Lin added that the hospital was one of the few places where his father, who used to work in maintenance services, felt like he was treated as a normal person.

"He became more cheerful and positive," said Mr Lin, who owns a vending machine business.

HELPING OTHERS As long as this donation can help people who can't afford it, it's good enough for us. MR JOHN LIN, son of the late Mr Lim Cheng Liang, who visited Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital for treatment during his rehabilitation for a stroke.

Mr Charles Lim, 48, an artist, said his father also regained some of his strength and could better walk and pick up objects.

Mr Lin said: "We know how difficult it is to take care of stroke patients. If it wasn't for this hospital, I don't think we would have got through it so easily."

While he was receiving treatment at the hospital, Mr Lim Cheng Liang made regular donations to Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital every year with his wife Judy, 70. This continued even after the physiotherapy sessions stopped.

They also have a daughter, Ms Amber Lim, 42, who was not at the ceremony.

Mr Ardi said: "Even after suffering from an illness, Mr Lim was able to recover to a functioning level, which added some good years to his life."

He said he is grateful that the family appreciated the efforts of the hospital. The donation could go towards meaningful projects such as expanding in the areas of renal care and stroke care, supporting the hospital's food delivery service to housebound clients, and making treatment more affordable for the less fortunate, he said.

Mr Lin said: "As long as this donation can help people who can't afford it, it's good enough for us."