Exceptional performance at work - 125 receive Nurses' Merit Award

Principal nurse Sreevidya Jayacopalan often clocks nine hours of shift work a day, and returns home to her young children who would be asleep by then.

But in 2020, she did not hesitate to volunteer and join a medical team which worked at a migrant workers' facility.

Decked in full personal protective equipment in the sweltering heat, the 37-year-old had to be on stand-by to perform swab tests as a wave of infections swept through the dormitories.

Yesterday, Ms Sreevidya was among 125 nurses who were presented with the Nurses' Merit Award by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The award is given to nurses who display noteworthy and exceptional performance, participate in professional development, and contribute to raising the nursing profession.

Winners were given a medal to be worn as part of the nurse's uniform and $1,000 in cash.

Ms Sreevidya, who works in the Care For Acute Mentally Infirmed Elders ward at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, looks after elderly patients with dementia.

When visitors were not allowed into the hospital, she set up video-conferencing sessions for the families and patients, including those who felt insecure and lonely.

When some foreign nurses returned home and others were infected by Covid-19, the ward often had only two nursing staff to handle about 11 patients.

Advanced practice nurse Lim Tien Joo, 45, was also among those who received the award.

Mr Lim, who works at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), had to manage patients who were not allowed to leave their wards amid the pandemic.

To introduce patients to technology and other activities during Covid-19, Mr Lim used a video-conferencing platform to let patients from different wards interact with one another.

Mr Lim, who has been with IMH for 22 years, said: "Despite all the challenges, every nurse continues to care for the patients to their best ability."

Senior staff nurse Joel Quek, 32, had to put on hold his advanced diploma studies in nursing for critical care and return to the front line when Covid-19 hit in 2020.

Working in the intensive care unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Mr Quek looked after Covid-19 patients.

To avoid putting his friends and family at risk, the 32-year-old limited his interactions with them.

"This imposed a sense of loneliness. But ultimately it was for the greater good," he said.