Entry approvals reduced for travellers from Indonesia

Entry approvals for travellers from Indonesia to Singapore who are not citizens or permanent residents here will be reduced with immediate effect, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

This is part of tightened border control measures by Singapore, given the increase in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia. Entry approvals may be considered where additional safe management measures are taken, said MOH.

Also, with effect from 11.59pm on Monday, travellers with travel history to Indonesia within the last 21 days will not be allowed to transit through Singapore.

Such travellers entering the Republic will also have to present a valid negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within 48 hours before departure for Singapore.

Those who arrive in Singapore without a valid negative PCR test result may be denied entry.

Permanent residents and long-term pass holders who fail to comply with the new requirements may have their permit or pass cancelled.

Currently, all travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Indonesia within the last 21 days prior to departure for Singapore need to present a valid negative test taken within 72 hours before departure.

MOH said all travellers will continue to be subjected to 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities, PCR tests on arrival and on the 14th day after arrival, and antigen rapid tests on arrival and days after arrival.

Indonesia reported 35,094 Covid-19 cases and 826 deaths yesterday, taking the total so far to more than 2.49 million cases and 65,457 deaths.

Indonesian authorities extended Covid-19 restrictions to 15 new locations across the archipelago on Friday, in a bid to avert the crisis seen on the island of Java, where hospitals are being pushed to the limit, oxygen supplies are low, and four of five designated Covid-19 burial grounds in the capital Jakarta are close to full.

Dominic Low