Enhanced CNY curbs worked, but cannot let guard down yet: Experts

The enhanced restrictions put in place for Chinese New Year last month may have helped control the spread of Covid-19 here during the festive period, but experts stressed that people must remain vigilant.

The multi-ministry task force had noted at a Jan 22 briefing that there had been a rise in community cases and that about half of those with symptoms did not seek medical treatment.

So, before the Chinese New Year holidays on Feb 12 and 13, the task force imposed a cap of eight distinct visitors a day per household, down from eight visitors per household at any time.

People were also told to limit their visits to two other households a day, and to avoid shouting or cheering while tossing yusheng.

On Feb 19, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the task force, said the measures introduced would remain in place for "a few weeks after festivities had ended".

Professor Josip Car, director of the Centre for Population Health Sciences at Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, told The Straits Times that the enhanced measures worked on two levels.

First, the overall case count was kept low. Most of the new cases seen in the past months were imported.

Second, the measures also sent a clear message that the danger of Covid-19 had not passed, but remained manageable to an extent.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, pointed out that elsewhere, culturally important events with a lot of socialising - such as Christmas in Ireland and Independence Day in the United States - resulted in epidemic surges.

In contrast, there was a slight bump in cases here after Singapore moved into phase three on Dec 28, which remained under control.

During phase three, people were allowed to gather in groups of eight, up from five, and more people were allowed in malls and stores.

MEASURES STILL NEEDED Many countries around the world continue to go in and out of varying levels of lockdown. We should try to avoid that. Without the current restrictions... we could see transmission take off again. PROFESSOR DALE FISHER, from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

EFFECTIVENESS OF QUARANTINE That shows we can more or less prevent transmission from overseas through quarantine. ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR ALEX COOK, vice-dean of research at NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on how the numbers support his view - more than 2,000 imported cases, but fewer than 200 cases in the community since last August.

"One imagines the tightening of measures (during Chinese New Year), and the community's forbearance of that, had a role to play in keeping transmission under control," said Prof Cook, who is also domain leader for biostatistics and modelling at the school.

But Prof Car cautioned: "We are still in no way out of the woods yet to be thinking of flipping a 'back to normal' switch."

He said that about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the population here should be vaccinated first before Singapore rethinks its current measures, adding that this may not happen for some time.

As at Monday, more than 549,000 people in Singapore had received the first dose of the vaccine. About 243,000 of them had also received their second dose.

This means that about 4 per cent of the population have completed their vaccination regimen.

Prof Car said: "Singapore is globally connected, and its restrictions also have to take into consideration the global situation.

"We need to be patient for a little longer, to give time for vaccine efficacies to be studied and improved, for results to be seen across the world and for the world to adjust in response to those results."

Professor Dale Fisher from NUS' Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine said the restrictions have generally kept community cases from spreading beyond household and workplace contacts.

"Many countries around the world continue to go in and out of varying levels of lockdown. We should try to avoid that. Without the current restrictions, I believe we could see transmission take off again," added Prof Fisher.

However, Prof Cook has a different view. He noted that since last August, Singapore has recorded more than 2,000 imported cases, but fewer than 200 cases in the community.

He said: "That shows we can more or less prevent transmission from overseas through quarantine."

Prof Cook pointed out that in January this year, Singapore had been averaging slightly more than one community case a day, but this has now dropped to about half a case a day.

"These numbers show that even with non-zero number of cases, the measures we have can prevent the epidemic from growing. In my view, the number of cases we're seeing tells us we can relax some of the measures we have in place," he said.

He said there could be an easing of restrictions on religious gatherings and people in the workplace, stressing he was only speculating.

Singapore might also see slightly bigger group sizes and some resumption in the nightlife sector.

Currently, people can gather in groups of only up to eight.

A pilot to reopen nightclubs and karaoke outlets, which would have seen up to 100 guests per club and five people per karaoke room, was put on hold in January in order to minimise the risk of transmission.

But Prof Cook agreed that the vaccination level now is too low to justify large changes to the current safe management measures.

"Until we get to larger levels of vaccine-induced herd immunity, I don't think we should get our hopes up on moving to a phase four" he said.

Prof Fisher said: "We mustn't get overconfident. People with symptoms must have a test so we can identify cases and stop transmission early.

"Avoiding groups, social distancing and mask wearing are as important as ever. This will still take awhile. We have done well but shouldn't let things slip now."