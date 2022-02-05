Employers urged to exercise flexibility, compassion

Q I have Covid-19 but I am physically well. Working from home is not possible for me. Do I still need an MC?

A No. According to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation, you should not be required to submit an MC. Employers should treat employees' period of absence, while self-isolating at home, as paid sick leave.

Q What if I do not have enough sick leave to cover my period of isolation?

A MOM advises employers to "exercise compassion and flexibility in supporting the needs of" employees. The ministry notes that every employee who has at least three months of service is entitled to up to 60 days of paid sick leave, which "should generally" suffice to cover self-isolation.

Employees should not be asked to take no-pay leave for the period of self-isolation.

Q What if I test positive and can work from home?

A Employees who are physically well should be allowed to work from home if they can. For those with mild symptoms and who have a five-day MC issued by a doctor, employers should similarly treat the period of absence as paid sick leave.

Q Can I go back to my workplace before the five-day MC is up?

A Employees should still self-isolate for 72 hours, and self-administer an antigen rapid test after that. If the result is negative and there are no symptoms, they can return to the office without waiting for the MC to expire.

Justin Ong

If you have a question, e-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg