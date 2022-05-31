Employee welfare a key way to boost nation's health: Ong

Enhancing the welfare of employees is one key way in which companies can work with the Government to improve the health of the nation, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Mr Ong was speaking at the launch of the European Chamber of Commerce's Whitebook On The Future Of Healthcare And Wellbeing, held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel.

The book outlines the steps needed for a more sustainable future for the health and well-being of Singapore.

Mr Ong said the book was a "most timely publication", as it comes after the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement of a major reform of Singapore's healthcare system, known as HealthierSG.

The HealthierSG initiative involves a shift in national focus towards preventive care.

Mr Ong said that unlike acute care, preventive care needs to be a sustained effort, and if done early enough, it can be easy, affordable and even enjoyable. It also takes place at home, and among friends and companions, he said.

"Because of these differences, patients have become consumers and vice versa when it comes to preventive care," he said, adding that there is a good opportunity for a strong partnership between the public and private sectors when it comes to health.

He highlighted three areas that companies can participate in.

First, enhancing the welfare of employees. Mr Ong said the workplace is a very important part of people's social circles, and a natural touch point to encourage people to change their habits.

He added that some of the workplace wellness programmes MOH had worked with companies to put in place had been disrupted by the pandemic, and that he hoped these would be reintroduced as people return to the workplace.

He also said he hoped companies would encourage employees to enrol in the HealthierSG programme when it is rolled out next year.

Second, the area of food. Mr Ong noted that some people have the wrong perception that healthy food needs to be expensive or unenjoyable.

But this is incorrect, as the best thing people can do is simply to cut down on salt, sugar and oil.

So MOH will work with businesses to increase the range and variety of lower-sodium salt, sauces and seasonings.

Producers of beverages are also reformulating their drinks to cut down on sugar content, and incorporating suitable labels to guide consumers on their choices.

Mr Ong added that Singapore should also see a more affordable range of plant-based foods.

Third, developing digital solutions to enhance preventive care, by helping people regulate their exercise, sleep and so on.

Mr Ong said that exercise need not be expensive and unaffordable, but is about making simple changes such as standing instead of sitting and taking the stairs.

Adding that the biggest determinant of exercise is personal initiative and discipline, he said there has recently been an "explosion" of digital applications to enhance preventive care, including digital solutions to remotely monitor patients.

"If we can incorporate all these innovations with an overarching national preventive care and promotional effort, we can make great strides in enhancing population health," he said.