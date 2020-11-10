Eight new Covid-19 cases, all imported

There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 58,064.

There were no cases in the community or workers' dormitories for the fourth consecutive day, said MOH.

The eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Of the eight, three were permanent residents who returned from India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The one who returned from the UAE was a 47-year-old man who underwent a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test upon return to Singapore, and self-isolated at home while waiting for his test result.

He was sent to hospital after his test came back positive the next day.

Another two cases were work pass holders who arrived from South Korea and the Philippines.

Two work permit holders arrived from Indonesia, while the remaining case is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India.

MOH also announced that the cluster in Toh Guan Dormitory has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week, which is currently unlinked.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 57,966 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 21 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.