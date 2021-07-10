Eight F&B outlets ordered shut; 13 others, 56 people fined

Eight food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close, while 13 other outlets and 56 people were fined for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

The penalties were issued following stepped-up enforcement over the past week, it added. Agencies will continue these stringent checks as restrictions are eased further.

The eight outlets have to close just as F&B establishments are set to allow groups of five to dine in from Monday. They had breached measures such as failing to ensure patrons across tables were seated at least 1m apart, permitting intermingling between groups, and allowing groups of more than two individuals who were not from the same household to be seated across multiple tables, MSE said.

The premises are Nando's at Plaza Singapura, Carl's Jr at Jurong Point shopping mall, Food Junction at Bugis Junction, Club Diamond at Oriental Plaza, 3 Kings Pub at Lucky Plaza, Grand Shanghai at King's Centre, Sakunthala's Restaurant in Dunlop Street and The Bravery in Amoy Street.

In an e-mail to The Straits Times, Food Junction at Bugis Junction said dine-in will not be allowed from today to July 19, but it will be open for takeaway and deliveries.

Another 13 premises were fined $1,000 each for breaches such as seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and playing recorded music for customers.

Meanwhile, 20 people were fined $300 each for gathering in groups larger than two while dining at various F&B outlets.

Three workers from a food establishment were also fined $300 for failing to wear masks. "Dining in at F&B establishments continues to be a higher-risk activity. As restrictions are eased to allow groups of up to five people to dine in from July 12, we urge everyone to observe all safe management measures and practise good hygiene to curb the spread of Covid-19," MSE said.

Also, from July 2 to July 4, 33 people were fined for breaching measures in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks). These breaches included not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises, and gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

More than 900 advisories were issued to people for not wearing masks or for gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

MSE said: "All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens will remain closed. NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of beaches, lawns and facilities - such as hard courts, shelters and carparks - when these areas get too crowded or where people remain non-compliant with safe management measures to ensure that the parks remain safe for everyone."

Members of the public can check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal at safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg for the latest updates on visitorship levels before heading to parks.