Eight die from Covid-19; 1,859 new community cases

Eight Singaporeans aged between 60 and 94 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday. They comprise four men and four women. Five of them were vaccinated and three unvaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving details.

Yesterday was the 15th day in a row with deaths from Covid-19 reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 121. A total of 26 deaths have been reported in the first four days of this month.

Forty people died of Covid-19 last month, and 18 died in August.

There were 2,475 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, including 1,859 new infections in the community, 601 new cases in the migrant worker dormitories and 15 imported cases.

The local cases include 402 seniors above 60. Singapore's total case tally now stands at 106,318.

Of the eight large active clusters with new cases reported yesterday, the largest was Avery Lodge in Jurong, which had six new cases, taking the total to 445.

Aspri-Westlite Papan dormitory, also in Jurong, had 25 more cases, taking the total to 156. There were 14 more cases at PPT Lodge 1B dormitory in Seletar, for a total of 124.

Tampines Dormitory had eight more cases, making it 169 in all. And there were two more cases at 9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory, taking the tally to 242.

Three new cases were added to the cluster at the Learning Vision pre-school in Changi Airport, for a total of 12 cases.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had two new cases, with 282 in all.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling Drive had two new cases, making it a total of 53 - three staff and 50 residents. The new cases have been quarantined.

The 15 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore. Nine were detected on arrival, and six developed the illness during the stay-home notice period or isolation.

As at noon yesterday, 1,355 Covid-19 patients were warded in hospitals - up from 1,337 on Sunday, said MOH. Of these, 226 need oxygen supplementation and 35 are in the intensive care unit. Of those who have fallen very ill, 221 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

About 550,000 eligible seniors have been invited to get booster doses, and nearly 299,200 individuals have received them.

Nearly 4.6 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are now fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.