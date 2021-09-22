Eatery closes temporarily over Covid-19 incident

Popular nasi padang restaurant Hjh Maimunah has temporarily closed its outlets following a Covid-19-related incident in one of them.

In a Facebook post yesterday, it said: "Hjh Maimunah outlets will be temporarily closed till further notice due to a Covid-related incident in one of our outlets.

It said that as a safety measure, "all outlets will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting to safeguard our customers and employees".

The eatery has five branches - in Jalan Pisang, City Square Mall, Tampines Mall, Hong Leong Building and Joo Chiat - and also runs catering services.

The Facebook post advised customers who had recently visited Hjh Maimunah outlets to monitor their health closely.

"Pre-orders will be cancelled and refunded. We will not be taking any orders for the time being," said the restaurant.

The restaurant's outlet in Jalan Pisang was recently named on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, which recognises food establishments with quality food at value-for-money prices.

Ng Keng Gene